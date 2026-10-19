The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Adebiyi Adedapo, has written an open letter to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, seeking an explanation for his omission from the commission’s final list of candidates for the 2027 governorship election.

In the letter dated October 15, 2026, Adedapo expressed concern over his exclusion from the list of 16 candidates published by INEC on October 10, despite what he described as his valid nomination by the NNPP.

He maintained that his nomination was properly conducted and submitted to the electoral commission within the stipulated timeframe. He also said his EC9 form had been displayed at INEC’s Oyo State office before his name was omitted from the final list.

According to Adedapo, he emerged as the party’s governorship candidate through a consensus primary supervised by the NNPP National Secretary, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday.

He said the party submitted his nomination within the prescribed period and provided all the required particulars to the commission.

The candidate, however, asked INEC to explain the circumstances surrounding his exclusion, particularly given the prior display of his nomination documents at the commission’s state office.

Adedapo denied withdrawing from the governorship race or authorising any individual, group or institution to submit a withdrawal letter or request his substitution.

He called on INEC to disclose any document or correspondence suggesting that he had withdrawn from the race, including its source, date of receipt and the action taken by the commission.

“If the Commission has received any document, correspondence, or representation purporting to establish that I withdrew from the race, I respectfully request that the relevant material be disclosed to me, together with details of its source, date of receipt, and the action taken in respect of it,” he wrote.

In the letter, Adedapo requested an investigation into his omission, a written explanation from INEC, verification of his nomination and submitted particulars, and access to all documents relied upon in preparing the final candidates’ list.

He further urged the commission to preserve all physical and electronic records relating to the preparation and publication of the list.

The NNPP candidate also called on INEC to apply any lawful remedies available if an irregularity was established and, where legally permissible, ensure that his name was included on the ballot for the election.

He said he was prepared to provide supporting evidence, including documents relating to his nomination, the party’s primary election results, his submitted particulars and relevant correspondence.

The development comes amid complaints over the omission of some governorship candidates from INEC’s final list for the 2027 elections. The commission has also issued a clarification concerning the exclusion of some candidates.

Adedapo stressed that his letter was not intended to prejudge the outcome of any investigation but to demand transparency, fairness, accountability and adherence to the rule of law.

He added that he reserved the right to pursue any legal remedies available to him under Nigerian law if the matter remained unresolved.

Copies of the letter were sent to the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo State, Professor Rahmon Tella, the NNPP National Chairman and the party’s Oyo State Chairman.