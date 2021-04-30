BY BODE GBADEBO |

The chairman of Silverbrd Entertainment Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, has revealed that he was working on a green revolution plan for Nigeria, where electric cars would be powered by solar energy in the absence of stable power supply in the country.

He said solar panels will be manufactured locally while electric cars will also be assembled in Nigeria, adding that a cleaner environment for all Nigerians was near as he was committed to the plan.

Murray-Bruce disclosed in a post on his verified social media handles on Thursday, saying he once made a call for the ban of all combustion engine cars in Nigeria by 2035 but he was misunderstood because many thought the idea was impossible.

The former lawmaker, who is currently based in the United States, wrote: “When I deposited payment for the Lucid Electric Car, I also made a call for Nigeria to ban all combustion engine cars by 2035. Many misunderstood my call because they didn’t think it will be possible in a country with terrible electricity. The truth is, electricity isn’t a hindrance.

“I am currently working on a robust green revolution plan for #Nigeria, where electric cars would be powered by the sun. We will not need electric power, petrol or diesel for our vehicles to function. Every Nigerian will have solar panels at home and backed by a law that will require all new houses to possess the same.

“The other good news is that we will make solar panels in Nigeria and assemble electric cars in Nigeria.

“A cleaner environment for all Nigerians is near, and I am committed to this.”