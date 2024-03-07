Following the commencement of impeachment notice against deputy governor Philip Shaibu by the Edo State House of Assembly, the embattled deputy governor who is currently having a running political battle with Governor Godwin Obaseki, has approach the court in Abuja to obtain a restraining order against the impeachment move.

The chief press secretary to deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, Musa Ebomhiana, declined calls placed to his phone for reaction.

However, a close source to Shaibu who crave anonymity said all the necessary legal papers are being filed as at the time of filing this report to stop the state House of Assembly, the speaker and the Edo State chief judge from going ahead with the impeachment.

Shaibu’s political ordeals in the hands of his boss, Obaseki is not unconnected with his insistence in contesting the Edo 2024 governorship ticket against Obaseki’s political son and business ally, Asue Ighodalo. Ighodalo had penultimate week emerged the PDP governorship candidate at the party primaries in Benin.

The Edo State House of Assembly yesterday afternoon commenced impeachment proceedings against the state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu.

The majority leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian, who announced the impeachment notice during plenary, said the petition dated March 5, was signed by 21 out of the 24 members against the deputy governor.

Aiguobarueghian stated that the number of members who signed the petition were more than the two- third requirement stipulated in the constitution.

He also announced that the petition was based on two grounds of perjury and revealing of government secrets.

The speaker, Hon Blessing Agbebaku who acknowledged receipt of the petition, directed the clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai, to serve the impeachment notice on the deputy governor.

Agbebaku also gave the deputy governor seven days to respond to the notice of impeachment.