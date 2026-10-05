Electricity customers in Watson Door, Gwagwalada, and nearby parts of Abuja will experience a two-hour power outage on Monday, October 5, 2026, as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) carries out urgent maintenance at its Gwagwalada 132/33kV Transmission Substation.

In a statement on Sunday, TCN said the work will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Its crews will use that window to connect an earthing reactor to a 60MVA 132/33kV power transformer.

For the duration of the exercise, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) will be unable to supply power from the substation to customers in the affected areas.

TCN apologised for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their understanding.

The Gwagwalada substation was also the site of a three-hour maintenance exercise on September 2, when TCN crews carried out urgent work on a 33kV, 6MVA earthing reactor and several Abuja districts, including Asokoro, Kabusa and Apo, lost supply.

Earlier maintenance at the same substation has also affected residents in Abuja. In December 2024, TCN carried out work on a 60MVA transformer at Gwagwalada, cutting power to the town and its environs for four hours.