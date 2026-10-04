Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodimma, has briefed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on developments in the country during the President’s recent working leave, saying governors are ready to commence their campaign activities.

Uzodimma disclosed this after meeting with the President at his Lagos residence on Sunday.

According to the Imo governor, the meeting provided an opportunity to update Tinubu on developments in the country and the efforts of the Progressive Governors Forum while he was away.

He described the meeting with the President as a “quality conversation,” saying the governors had continued working to ensure that Nigerians were properly informed about the achievements of the administration and the impact of its policies.

“The President has just come back from a working leave. And while he was away, we were working in Nigeria. And it is only fair that he is briefed on the happenings in the country and an interim report given to him as to the issues on ground,” Uzodimma said.

“I came and briefed him. We had a very quality conversation, and he is now aware of the things that happened while he was away and the efforts of the Governors of Progressive Forum in making sure that Nigerians are properly aware of the achievements of his government and the policies.”

Uzodimma said the governors had also taken their cue from the President’s recent broadcast and were now focused on ensuring that Nigerians directly benefit from the reforms of the administration.

He said the governors would not only promote the reforms but would work to ensure that their benefits were felt by citizens.

“The reform policy has moved from implementation to ensuring that the people of Nigeria get the dividends of the reform policy itself,” he said.

On the 2027 election, Uzodimma said the governors were ready to move into campaign activities following Tinubu’s return.

He said the governors would continue to work with the party and ensure that the administration’s achievements and policies were communicated to Nigerians.

The PGF chairman also cited the reduction in transportation costs expected from the introduction of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses, saying transport operators should ensure that the savings from cheaper fuel are passed on to commuters through lower fares.

He said the reforms had also improved the financial position of state governments, noting that states were now better able to pay salaries and execute development projects.

Uzodimma recalled that when he assumed office as Imo governor in 2020, it was difficult for the state to meet its obligations after paying salaries, but said the situation had improved significantly.

“Today, we pay salaries as we do and we have money to do all the achievements that we have recorded in the state. It is not only in my state. Every other state. Most of our Governors are very active, with a lot of projects here and there,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to Tinubu for the reforms and said the governors were now focused on ensuring that the “real beneficiaries” of the policies, particularly ordinary Nigerians, feel their impact.