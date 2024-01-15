The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has said that the State government will no longer tolerate corruption, all forms of public resource looting, and societal indiscipline.

The deputy governor said this during a speech delivered at a grand rally, celebrating the return of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to Kano from Abuja after his Supreme Court victory.

Gwarzo addressed the audience, saying, “Some disgruntled individuals have attempted to challenge the will of God but were disappointed by God Almighty, and today the duly elected governor is back.”

He warned those with ill intentions to stay clear of the public’s interests, stressing the government’s commitment to fighting oppression and greed. Gwarzo stressed that anyone not supportive of Kano’s development and progress should distance themselves from the government.

“This government is determined to restore the economic integrity of Kano state, which has suffered deterioration due to self-centred individuals pursuing personal whims and caprices. We are here to work and will continue to improve infrastructure, support education, welfare, and provide health facilities for the people,” he affirmed.

Gwarzo noted that the government has the mandate of the people and will create opportunities for youths and women, urging an end to drug abuse, phone theft, and other crimes.

Expressing gratitude for public support, he assured the people that the government would not fail them.

“Today is a day of happiness and relief that we must be grateful to God Almighty, a day in which Gov Abba Kabir Yusuf arrives in Kano. We spent 13 hours on the way from our departing point in Kaduna to Kano, receiving troops of supporters of the governor elected by the people,” he shared.

He concluded by stating that the government is committed to sustaining human development projects and providing jobs for women and youths.