All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, yesterday said he will have a government of national unity to address the divisions within the country today if he wins the 2023 polls.

Olawepo-Hashim who decried the state of affairs in the country, said no section of the country has to feel marginalised at the highest level of government.

He however urged the national leadership of APC to encourage aspirants to discuss among themselves on how the presidential candidate should emerge.

The presidential aspirant who spoke with select journalists in Abuja, said the country needs all the interest to be aggregated into one.

“The country is really divided along ethnic, religious lines, it is very difficult for any party to even produce a candidate right now that can win in more than four zones out of the six zones of the country because of the division in the country.

“So nobody can be a superstar, where we are now, what we need is one who can put in place a government of national unity really and by the grace of God if I win, that is what I am going to do.

“I am going to form a government of national unity that will include various strands and perspectives and interest, religious dispositions, ethnic dispositions; you need the cultural symbols of those various forces who feel marginalised to be included in government at the highest level for everyone to have a sense of belonging.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gowon did this during the Nigerian Civil War, he formed a government that included Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Taka, Aminu Kano, these are people who ordinarily would have been presidents or head of states on their own rights, we need that sort of thing now more than any time before and if I am elected that is what I am going to do.

“You need all the expertise, the issues confronting Nigeria right now is more than the personal ambition of anyone, we must have a national ambition and that ambition will be to secure the country quickly, solve the energy crisis that the country confronts and let the people of the country from various religion and zones have a sense of inclusiveness, that is what we urgently need now.