The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has called on African countries to strengthen cooperation in tackling misinformation and disinformation, warning that the continent must present a united front to protect public trust and promote its interests.

Idris said African countries shared common communication challenges and needed collective strategies to ensure that accurate information reached their citizens and Africa’s voice was properly represented globally.

The minister spoke while receiving the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy of Kenya, William Kabogo Gitau, and Sudan’s Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism, Khalid Ali Al-Aiser, in separate meetings on the sidelines of the 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said, “We must find ways to work together as African countries. We share common interests and face similar challenges, and our response must reflect a common purpose.

“We need stronger cooperation to ensure that accurate information reaches our people and that Africa’s voice is properly represented.”

On Nigeria-Kenya relations, Idris welcomed efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and acknowledged concerns raised by the Kenyan delegation over visa access for Nigerians travelling to Kenya.

He promised to engage relevant Nigerian authorities on the matter and expressed Nigeria’s readiness to support further diplomatic engagements, including discussions on a proposed state visit.

Earlier, Kabogo called for improved reciprocity in visa arrangements, noting that Kenyan citizens enjoy visa-free access to Nigeria for up to 60 days.

“We have a request concerning visa access and the procedures Nigerians go through when travelling to Kenya. We hope this can be addressed to make travel between our two countries easier,” he said.

The Kenyan minister also expressed interest in a proposed state visit to Nigeria, describing it as an opportunity to deepen relations between both countries.

On Sudan, Idris reaffirmed Nigeria’s support for the country and expressed hope for a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict.

He highlighted the historical, cultural and family ties between Nigeria and Sudan, particularly among communities in northern Nigeria, stressing Nigeria’s interest in Sudan’s stability and recovery.

In his remarks, Al-Aiser thanked the Nigerian Government for its political support during Sudan’s difficult period, describing Nigeria as an important partner.

He urged Nigeria to use its media and diplomatic influence to help clarify the situation in Sudan, while calling for stronger media relations and a Memorandum of Understanding between both countries.

“We are grateful for Nigeria’s political support during this difficult period. We regard Nigeria as a major partner and are ready to work together to restore the strong relationship between our two countries,” he said.

The meetings took place ahead of the African Ministers of Information roundtable scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, as part of the WPRF programme.

The roundtable is expected to provide a platform for African ministers to discuss shared communication priorities and explore practical areas of cooperation in tackling misinformation and strengthening information management across the continent.