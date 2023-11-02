Former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters, Distinguished Senator Florence Ita Giwa has described the winner of Kogi Central Senatorial election, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as a strong, dogged fighter and a classic example of the calibre of woman politician that she has been advocating for over the years.

In a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, Senator Ita Giwa stated that her doggedness in the face of intimidating odds has deservedly earned her a seat in the senate.

The statement reads in part :” Even though she is not a member of my party, all the same, I salute her political courage.

“Of truth, it reminds me of the overwhelming impediments put in my way when I ran for my first election 3 decades ago.

“It may surprise many, but to this day, the men I defeated are still bitter, and every now and again, they lash out at me. I, however, must caution Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan that this victory may not be the end of physical, emotional, and verbal violence from recalcitrant male politicians.

” If anything, this victory is bound to attract more attacks as it would appear that in Nigerian politics, it is a crime to be a beautiful, articulate, and principled woman. I therefore urge her to remain courageous and steadfast over the course of her blossoming political career.

“While women ought to be glad about her victory, it is certainly not yet uhuru for women in politics.The number of women in elected office is still embarrassingly abysmal.

“Natasha’s epic battle with powerful men in her state is sadly the lot of most women in politics who have to battle unprincipled male politicians for political space. ln the cause of my political career, I have had to confront and beat back unscrupulous male politicians who have continually tried to intimidate me politically.

“As I congratulate Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan , I wish to challenge other women in politics to be inspired by her doggedness. We must push on until we women form a critical mass within the Nigerian political space.”