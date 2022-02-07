Zamfara State commissioner for tourism and hotels affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi, has sponsored a mass marriage for 20 orphans in Tsafe local government area.

The ceremony was officiated by the Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammad Bawa, who commended Abdullahi and urged the couples to justify gesture by treating each partner with fairness and uprightness.

He appealed to other wealthy Nigerians in the area to also initiate such marriage as a means of helping the orphans and low-class people to get married.

In his speech, Abdullahi said the idea of the marriage was to support the orphans to have marriage at ease.

“With the high cost of living in the society, it’s very difficult for the orphans and other less privileged persons in the society to get married at ease,” he added.

Abdullahi said the orphans were carefully selected for the engagement.

Each of the couples were given A set of beddings and foodstuffs.

