Buhari commends With Namibian Former President, Sam Nujoma At 90
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former President of Namibia, Dr Sam Nujoma, who turns 90 on Sunday, May 12.
Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to Buhari in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said the Nigerian leader also commended Nujoma “for an exemplary life devoted to service of humanity and the noble cause of freedom.’’
Shehu quoted the President in a letter he signed and addressed to Nujoma as saying: “On the auspicious occasion of your 90th birthday on May 12, I have the pleasure on behalf of myself, the government and people of Nigeria, to extend to you, our hearty congratulations.
“Nigeria joins your family, friends and well-wishers all over the world as well as the people of Namibia in celebrating a pan-African hero for an exemplary life devoted to service of humanity and the noble cause of freedom.
”I also pay tribute to your indelible contributions as an accomplished statesman and pioneer leader of your country to the development of the Namibian nation,’’ he said.
The President prayed that the almighty God would continue to sustain the former Namibian President with longer life and good health.(NAN)
