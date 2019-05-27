Boko Haram Kills 7 In Borno Villages

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Monday killed seven persons in Bulama Isa and Dala wulari villages, outskirt of Maiduguri, the capital city of Borno state.

The two villages are 2km away from the Bakassi IDPs camp, host to over 30,000 displaced Persons from about seven local government areas of Borno state.

A senior Civilian Joint Taskforce member who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the attack occurred Sunday night between 1.15am to 2am when the terrorists invaded the two village, shot sporadically before killing the victims by sliting their throats.

The CJTF source added that the attackers spared women in the villages during the attack, saying that in the third surrounding village, Mustapha Malumbe, the terrorists looted food items and livestock before fleeing.

As at the time of filing this report, no statement has been issued by either the police or the military over the attacks.