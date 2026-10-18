The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna State, Rt. Hon. Isa Mohammed Ashiru, has moved to reconcile warring factions of the party in the state.

Ashiru said the leadership tussle that has produced three persons laying claim to the party’s chairmanship is surmountable and will not affect the ADC’s chances in the 2027 general elections.

His Chief Press Secretary and Spokesman, Abdulwaheed Olayinka Adubi, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Kaduna.

Adubi said the question of who is the authentic chairman of the ADC in Kaduna should be settled by the party’s constitution, its recognised structures and decisions of the national organs.

“What is most important now is preserving the unity of the ADC, respecting due process and remaining focused on preparations for 2027,” he said.

He attributed the genesis of the crisis to competing political interests among party members, noting that such disagreements are common in pre-election periods.

According to him, the onus of uniting the party rests squarely on the national leadership and not on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), adding that the National Working Committee (NWC) is already working to reconcile all sides in Kaduna and other states.

On the location of the party’s secretariat, Adubi said the authentic state secretariat remains along Kawo, adjacent to the NDA Bus Stop in Kaduna.

He dismissed reports of mass confusion and defection from the party, describing them as propaganda allegedly sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in the state.

“The claims of widespread confusion do not reflect the reality on the ground. The ADC is expanding across Kaduna State and enjoys growing acceptance,” he said.

Adubi said the Ashiru Campaign Organisation has not pitched tent with any faction, but has been engaging all factional chairmen to close ranks.

“Rt. Hon. Ashiru has brought the various factional chairmen together through sustained dialogue, urging them to set aside differences and build a stronger, more united ADC,” he stated.

He said the party and its candidate remain committed to accommodating all interests, including former aspirants, youth and women wings, through reconciliation and consensus-building.

Urging loyalists to remain calm, Adubi quoted Ashiru as saying every party goes through challenges, but what matters is the ability to manage differences and stay focused.

“Under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Isa Mohammed Ashiru, the ADC is committed to inclusiveness and building a formidable platform ahead of 2027,” he said.