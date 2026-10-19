The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has ruled out supporting African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar or any other northern presidential candidate in the 2027 election, saying it will back only a southern candidate of its choice.

The forum said its position was based on an agreement with prominent southern socio-cultural organisations, including the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, that the presidency should remain in Southern Nigeria until 2031.

Speaking with our correspondent, MBF spokesman Luka Binniyat said the forum had not endorsed any candidate for the 2027 election but would consider the major southern contenders, particularly President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Peter Obi.

He said, “This means that, in 2027, we will support only a southern presidential candidate of our choice. We will not support Atiku Abubakar or any other northern presidential candidate. This leaves us to consider the major southern contenders, particularly President Tinubu and Peter Obi.”

Binniyat said both candidates would have to demonstrate how they intended to address the concerns of the Middle Belt and improve the region’s prospects of producing Nigeria’s president in 2031.

“Obi won significant support across many Middle Belt areas in 2023, but political support cannot be taken for granted in 2027.

“The question is what either candidate is prepared to offer the region in terms of security, development, inclusion in governance and the prospect of producing the President in 2031.

“Ultimately, the leaders of the Middle Belt will support the candidate who offers the best prospects for our people and our aspiration to produce the president in 2031.

“For now, however, the MBF has not endorsed any southern presidential candidate for the 2027 election,” he said.

The forum also dismissed a projection by the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Prof. Natanwe, that Northern Nigeria would deliver 70 per cent of its votes to Tinubu in the 2027 election, describing the claim as a ruse by northern politicians.

Binniyat argued that the political mood in Northern Nigeria had changed considerably since the 2023 presidential election, adding that neither the northern political elite nor the general population was as firmly behind the APC as they had been.

“The people are going through unprecedented hardship, and many believe that the policies and attitude of President Tinubu’s administration have contributed to their suffering. Most states in the core North are battling banditry, terrorism, poverty and misery, while several Middle Belt states are also facing serious security challenges.

“The Human Development Index also reflects the severe poverty affecting many parts of Northern Nigeria. President Tinubu should therefore not be carried away by assurances from some governors and politicians,” he said.

The MBF spokesman urged Tinubu to learn from the experience of former President Goodluck Jonathan, saying some northern politicians who publicly supported Jonathan were reportedly working for the opposition.

Binniyat further argued that the Middle Belt could prove more decisive to Tinubu’s re-election bid than the core North.

He said the forum represented diverse ethnic nationalities across 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

However, he reiterated that the Middle Belt had yet to make a final decision on which presidential candidate to support in 2027.