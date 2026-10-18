The 32nd Annual Judiciary Sports Competition organised by the National Sports Association for Judiciary (NASAJ) has kicked off in Kaduna, bringing together judicial officers and staff for sporting activities aimed at promoting fitness, unity and professional relationships.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the competition on Saturday, the governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, said the well-being of judicial officers and staff was essential to sustaining an effective justice system.

The governor, who was represented at the ceremony by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Sir James Kanyip, said the strength of the judiciary depended not only on laws, procedures and facilities but also on the competence, integrity and well-being of the personnel responsible for administering justice.

He said the competition provided an opportunity for judicial officers and staff to improve their physical fitness, strengthen professional relationships and enjoy healthy recreation outside their official duties.

The governor said sports also aligned with Kaduna State’s development agenda by promoting health, nurturing talents, creating opportunities for young people and supporting local enterprise.

He added that the state was investing in sports infrastructure and talent development, including the development of Ahmadu Bello Stadium in partnership with the National Sports Commission, with a planned capacity of 32,000.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, represented by the Chief Judge of Kaduna State, Hon. Justice Muhammad Tukur Aliyu, said the competition offered members of the judiciary an opportunity to interact outside the courtroom, renew friendships and strengthen bonds.

She said judicial officers and staff, including administrative, technical and support personnel, all played important roles in the administration of justice, adding that their physical and mental well-being should be given attention.

The CJN noted that sports promoted fitness, relieved stress and encouraged teamwork, discipline, perseverance and respect for rules. She commended NASAJ for sustaining the competition and thanked the Kaduna State Government for hosting the event.

Earlier, the President of NASAJ, Comrade Noah Sunday, expressed appreciation to the CJN, Governor Uba Sani and the Chief Judge of Kaduna State for their support.

Sunday said the competition promoted discipline, integrity, fairness, excellence, mutual respect and unity among members of the judiciary.

He urged participants to compete with determination and respect the rules and their opponents, stressing that the competition was also an opportunity to build camaraderie and strengthen relationships across the judiciary.

At the opening ceremony, the National Judicial Council (NJC) came first in the march-past, while the Court of Appeal came second and the Body of Benchers came third.