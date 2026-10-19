Leaders, elders, youths and stakeholders from Eka Midim and Afahaobong clans in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have called for peace and thorough investigations into allegations of assault involving Department of State Services (DSS) operatives and the death of a village head amid growing communal tensions.

The dispute reportedly stems from allegations that DSS personnel assaulted a young man, Nsikan Okon Peter, during efforts to resolve a financial disagreement involving the late village head, Etteidung Saviour Ebong Abatai, and concerns over the circumstances surrounding the village head’s death, which was allegedly linked to poisoning.

The former Provost of the Federal College of Medical Laboratory Science and Technology (FCMLST), Jos, Prof. Nkereuwem Etukudoh, was reportedly attempting to mediate in the dispute.

At Etukudoh’s country home in Midim, it was gathered that Peter had accused the late village head of owing him money for work he had done, alleging that the deceased refused to pay him, prompting the professor to intervene.

However, a viral video circulating on social media showed Peter alleging that DSS operatives assaulted him on the orders of Etukudoh. The allegation was denied by his kinsmen, who also cautioned against defamatory remarks against their son.

At an emergency meeting convened by community leaders and family representatives in Midim Clan, participants disputed claims that Etukudoh and DSS operatives assaulted Peter during a meeting over the disputed debt.

The leaders explained that the meeting was convened to clarify the outstanding amount allegedly owed by the late Abatai and was not intended to subject anyone to physical punishment.

They called for an investigation into the allegations circulating on social media and appealed to those involved to “avoid statements capable of disrupting relations between Midim and neighbouring AfahaObong.”

The community leaders said their position followed social media posts and a viral video by another individual, Umoren Ebong, concerning an encounter involving Peter and Etukudoh at the professor’s compound in Ikot Ekiduk.

In a communiqué issued on behalf of Eka Midim Community Worldwide and concerned village and family heads, the community condemned what it described as “derogatory and malicious statements against Professor Etukudoh” and called for a thorough investigation into the allegations.

The communiqué, signed by Apostle Sylvester Ibanga and Obong Paul Oboh, identified as Obom Mbong Ekpuk and Chairman of Family Heads in Abak, expressed confidence in Etukudoh and the DSS while urging the relevant authorities to establish the facts through a thorough investigation.

The family of the late village head had earlier disputed the allegation of assault, insisting that nobody was beaten during the meeting.

The deceased’s first son, Idongesit Saviour Ebong, explained that the meeting was arranged after he approached Etukudoh to discuss an outstanding debt arising from a construction project handled by his late father.

According to him, Peter, who served as his late father’s foreman, initially claimed that the deceased owed him ₦295,000. However, the amount subsequently put forward by the family was ₦45,000.

He said the dispute prompted Etukudoh to invite him to clarify the claim, with a view to facilitating the settlement of the outstanding amount.

The deceased’s son also raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding his father’s death in September 2026, alleging that Peter had been with the village head on the night before he reportedly began vomiting blood.

The allegations concerning the death have not been established in the account provided.

Against the backdrop of the competing claims, community stakeholders called on security agencies to investigate both the circumstances surrounding the village head’s death and the allegations arising from the meeting between Peter and Etukudoh.

They also urged all parties to maintain peace and refrain from statements that could heighten tensions between Eka Midim and Afahaobong clans while the issues are being investigated.