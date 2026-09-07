Kaduna State All Progressives Congress (APC) Consensus Aspirants Forum has resolved to mobilise its political structures in polling units, wards and local government areas to secure victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in the 2027 general elections.

The forum said the decision followed its acceptance of the consensus arrangement, which paved the way for other party members to emerge as APC flag-bearers.

Its chairman Godwin Luka disclosed this at a press conference in Kaduna and pledged that the group would work to strengthen the APC from the polling unit to the ward, local government and state levels.

Luka said the forum would embark on a strategic grassroots mobilisation campaign involving unit-to-unit consultations, ward-to-ward mobilisation and direct engagement with communities across the state.

According to him, the forum’s support for Tinubu and Uba Sani was based not only on party loyalty but also on what he described as the two administrations’ performance.

Luka cited ongoing federal road projects, including the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road and the Sokoto-Badagry Corridor, as well as interventions in education and other sectors, as evidence of the Tinubu administration’s efforts under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Luka also cited the upgrade of 255 primary healthcare centres, the establishment of 23 Centres of Excellence, the completion of a 300-bed specialist hospital, and interventions in the education sector, including the construction of 736 classrooms, the renovation of 1,200 classrooms, the recruitment of 10,000 teachers, and the establishment of 62 secondary schools.

He further cited the distribution of 500 truckloads of fertiliser and tractors to 150,000 smallholder farmers in 2026 as evidence of the state government’s intervention at the grassroots.

Luka said the forum would deploy its political structures to secure victory for all APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

He appealed to APC members to remain united and avoid internal divisions, stressing that discipline, reconciliation and effective grassroots organisation would be critical to the party’s success in the election.

The chairman also urged Nigerians to support the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Kaduna State Government’s developmental programmes.