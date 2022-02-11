Minister of State, Power Goddy Jedy-Agba, yesterday inaugurated the governing board of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to promote the expansion of renewable energy across the country.

The board has Abdulazeez Musa Yar’Adua as Chairman.

The new board also has the managing director/CEO of REA Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad as a member.

Other members of the Board representing the six – geopolitical zones include Engineer Michael Oluwagbemi (representing the South-West), Chidi Emmanuel Nwogu (representing the South-East), Catherine A. Ajibike (representing the South-South), Dr Abdullahi Garba (representing the North West), Dr Abdul Umar (representing the North-East), while Mohammed Kabir Badamasuiy (represents the North Central).

Also, to enhance partnerships and improve the synergy with critical Agencies which are supportive of the REA in achieving its mandate, the following Government organizations are represented on the Governing Board with Ex-Officio capacityThese are the Federal Ministry of Power (Supervising Ministry), Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning as well as the Bureau for Public Enterprise (BPE).

In addition, Dr Sanusi Ohiare has been re-appointed as the Executive Director Rural Electrification Fund (REF) for another 5-year term to continue the expansion of the REF and contribute to the continued development of the Agency.

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is one of the top-performing parastatals under the supervision of the Ministry of Power as it has continued to roll out Solar off-grid power solutions and grid extension to millions of unserved and underserved Nigerians.

REA has been successful particularly because of critical partnerships with key Government counterparts and both national and international stakeholders.

Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is the Implementing Agency of the Federal Government, under the Federal Ministry of Power, tasked with the electrification of unserved and underserved communities with the aim to catalyze economic growth and improve quality of life for Nigerians.

The agency is currently administering the Rural Electrification Fund (REF) and implementing the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) and a number of initiatives in furtherance of its mandate: Energizing Education Programme (EEP), Grid Extension (Capital Projects), Energizing Economies Initiative (EEI), Solar Power Naija Programme, Energy for All – ‘Mass Rural Electrification’ and Research and Innovation Hub.