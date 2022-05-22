Former Vice-president Atiku Abubakar visited Yobe state to seek the support of delegates ahead of the May 28 presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku met with PDP leaders, including governorship aspirants, party delegates and the state party chairman, shortly after a closed door meeting in Maiduguri, Borno state.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that, Atiku A is one of the PDP presidential aspirants seeking the party’s ticket for the 2023 presidential election Atiku.

While canvassing for the votes of the delegates, he said he was better qualified to represent the party and rule the country based on his experience and maturity.

He explained that if voted into power, he would govern Nigeria on a five-point agenda, which he listed as unity, security, economy, education and devolution of more resources and powers to the federating units.

According to him, “When we came to power in 1999, we experienced lack of unity and the first thing we did was to form a government of national unity which engendered the peace we needed for successful governance,” he said.

He added that, “I am going to tackle insecurity because once you tackle insecurity, there will be peace and when there is peace, you can now begin to implement economic reforms, which will create jobs and bring about development.”

“Secondly, I am also going to tackle the issue of decentralisation or rather, devolution of powers to the state and the local governments. I promise to give every part of this country a sense of belonging as we did in the past.

“As long as there is disunity, you will continue to lose elections. But I am happy because you are now united and I urge you to sustain this unity,” he said

He said with sustained unity in Yobe PDP, the party would take over power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. This will in turn enable you to positively affect lives of the people of this state.”