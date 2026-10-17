The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to recruit more security personnel and provide modern equipment to tackle kidnapping and armed attacks across Nigeria if elected president in 2027.

Atiku, a former vice president, made the promise while responding to a question from Abdullahi, a resident of Dutsinma, Katsina State, who asked how he intended to address insecurity in the North-West, North-East, and other parts of the country.

His response was shared through Askatiku.ng, an online platform he launched to enable Nigerians to ask questions about his policies, plans and proposed administration.

The platform allows users to submit questions on various issues and receive responses through email or WhatsApp. Reports indicate that it has received more than 1,000 questions, while a video showing the former vice-president answering some of them has circulated online.

Responding to the security question, Atiku said increasing the number of security personnel and equipping them with modern tools would strengthen efforts to combat kidnapping and attacks by armed groups.

However, the response, as provided, did not outline specific recruitment targets, the proposed equipment or a detailed implementation plan for the security measures.

In another exchange on the platform, Atiku explained the circumstances that led to the establishment of ABTI University in Yola, Adamawa State.

The former vice-president was responding to a question from Denis, a resident of Lokoja, who asked about his motivation for investing in the education sector.

Atiku said his decision was influenced by the challenges he experienced during his childhood, particularly the shortage of teachers following Nigeria’s independence in 1960.

He recalled that foreign teachers who came to Nigeria played a significant role in his education and shaped his appreciation for learning.

According to him, after completing his university education, working in the public service and establishing his business, he began considering ways to give back to his community.

He explained that the reflection eventually led to the idea of establishing ABTI University in Yola.

Atiku also recalled travelling to the United States to explore a possible partnership with American University, including the prospect of bringing some of its teachers to support the proposed institution.

He said some of the teachers subsequently visited the proposed university to assess the project and explore funding arrangements before construction commenced in Yola.

The former vice-president said he settled on Yola because of the impact teachers in the area had made on his educational journey.

Atiku’s responses addressed two issues frequently raised in public discourse: insecurity and access to education, as Nigerians use the online platform to seek clarification on his policy proposals and personal motivations ahead of the 2027 presidential election.