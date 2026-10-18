“We have read the Presidency’s response to governor Seyi Makinde’s statement on the Federal Government’s withholding of NLNG dividends due to states and local governments.





“The exercise identified a shortfall of about ₦9 trillion due to states and local governments. The Federal Government accepted the findings.”The exercise identified a shortfall of about ₦9 trillion due to states and local governments. The Federal Government accepted the findings” he said.

According to him, the report remains in the custody of both the Federal Government and the NGF.

“We trust the Presidency will not deny its existence. Governor Makinde is the NGF’s incumbent Vice-Chairman.

“The Presidency stated that NLNG had paid $21.5 billion in dividends into the Federation Account since inception, including $3 billion received under the current administration.

“But it did not explain how these funds were disbursed.

“Have states and local governments received their shares? How much did they receive, and how were those amounts calculated? What happened to the $3 billion received under this administration?”, he queried

Olanrewaju stated that hovernor Makinde conducts public discourse with decorum and “Does not make unfounded claims or quote figures without a basis.

“We remain ready to provide further clarification while we urge the presidency to address the substance of the matter”.