The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, has called for the establishment of a permanent African Climate Intelligence Hub to strengthen the continent’s capacity to participate effectively in international climate negotiations.

Ogene made the call at a side event titled “Closing the Negotiating Intelligence Gap: AI, Evidence and Negotiating Capacity at COP31,” held during the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

He commended the INCLUDE Knowledge Platform for launching its Situation Room, describing the initiative as a practical step towards addressing the information and analytical gaps facing African negotiators.

According to him, African delegations have often entered climate negotiations without the analytical infrastructure, real-time monitoring systems and technical support available to other negotiating blocs.

“For years, African negotiators have walked into these rooms with strong positions, deep knowledge of our vulnerabilities, and the weight of 1.4 billion people behind us. What we have not walked in with is the same analytical infrastructure that other blocs take for granted,” he said.

Ogene noted that while some delegations had teams of lawyers, modellers and real-time tracking systems, African negotiators often lacked comparable resources.

He described the situation as an intelligence gap, arguing that unequal access to information translates into unequal negotiating power.

The lawmaker particularly commended the Director of the INCLUDE Knowledge Platform, Dr Anika Altaf, and its Knowledge Manager, Ms Victoria Manya, for their leadership and contributions to climate policy development and human capital development in Nigeria.

He said the organisation had become a dependable partner to the House Committee on Renewable Energy and other government agencies in the country.

Ogene described the COP31 Situation Room as an important innovation that would provide African negotiators with real-time text monitoring, tracking of negotiating bloc positions and rapid briefings during live sessions.

He said the platform’s dedicated Chief Thematic Analyst and Nigeria-specific intelligence support would enable Nigerian delegates to defend the country’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), Energy Transition Plan and adaptation priorities with evidence.

To sustain the initiative, Ogene proposed institutionalising the Situation Room as a permanent African Climate Intelligence Hub in partnership with the African Union, the African Group of Negotiators, the Economic Community of West African States, and national parliaments.

He also called for stronger links between climate intelligence generated at international negotiations and domestic policymaking, particularly in budgeting, ratification and implementation.

The lawmaker further stressed the need to invest in training the next generation of African climate analysts, lawyers and scientists to ensure the continent develops and owns the expertise required for effective negotiations.

He urged the African Group, development partners and the private sector to support, expand and sustain the initiative.

“The next COP should not be the first time Africa has equal tools. It should be the first time Africa sets the agenda with them,” he said.

Ogene reaffirmed the House Committee on Renewable Energy’s commitment to working with INCLUDE and other partners to strengthen evidence-based climate policy in Nigeria and across Africa.