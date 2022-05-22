The governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has announced that the state government will pay N10million to anyone who volunteers information that will help fish out the killers of a member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, and his personal aide, Mr. Cyril Chiegboka.

Okoye, who represented Aguata II state constituency and a native of Soludo’s Isuofia village, was kidnapped alongside his aide on May 15 by yet-to-be identified hoodlums, who attacked them on the road somewhere in Aguata while they were driving in a Sienna space bus.

The kidnappers whisked Okoye and Chiegboka away and abandoned the lawmaker’s vehicle.

The spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Mr. Ikenga Tochukwu, stated that Okoye’s head was on Saturday found somewhere in Nnobi in Idemili South local government area of the state.

Tochukwu, however, stated that no arrest has been been made so far in respect of the kidnap and murder of the lawmaker and his aide.

Meanwhile Governor Soludo in a statement issued on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, promised N10million reward for anyone who could volunteer information that could help track down the killers of the state lawmaker and his aide.

He stated that their Killers were probably the same hoodlums who killed the three policemen where he was holding meeting with youth of his village about two years ago.

Condoling his Isuofia people, especially the families of the deceased lawmaker and his aide, Soludo assured that their killers must be brought to book, adding that the criminals can never cow down Isuofia and Anambra state.

Soludo had while presenting the state’s revised 2022 budget of N170million as against the earlier N142million to the members of the state Assembly last week, assured them that the security agencies in the state were working hard to free Okoye and Chiegboka from their abductors.