The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has resolved differences with the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, following a disagreement over traditional rulers.

Governor Soludo reinstated the suspended traditional ruler of Neni in Anaocha local government area, Igwe Damian Ezeani.

The monarch, alongside others, had been accused of conferring unauthorised chieftaincy titles, particularly on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who recently joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ubah is believed to be gearing up for a gubernatorial challenge against Soludo in 2025.

After the suspension and related issues, Igwe Achebe expressed his disapproval of Soludo in a lengthy letter, accusing him of disrespecting the traditional institution in the state.

However, in a statement released on Wednesday in Awka, the Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime, announced that Soludo had reinstated the suspended Neni monarch and pardoned two others for their alleged infractions.

Aburime stated that the Governor forgave the traditional rulers’ transgressions during a meeting attended by no fewer than 94 monarchs at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area.

While Igwe Ezeani was reinstated, the monarchs of Ojoto and Aguluezechukwu were forgiven after offering apologies. Aburime also mentioned that the Governor addressed some of the welfare concerns raised by the traditional rulers.

He said, “The Governor announced that with the apologies of the affected Traditional Rulers, the State government accepted their apologies, and subsequently reinstates the Traditional Ruler of Neni, and forgives the Traditional Rulers of Ojoto and Aguluezechukwu.

“Mr Governor further clarified the legal status of the Igwe Nawfia as advised by his legal team.

“As part of the vote of thanks, both the Obi of Onitsha and Igwe Ojoto passed the votes of thanks and requested for regular meetings with Mr Governor which Mr Governor graciously accepted to hold at least twice a year.

“The meeting ended on a high note with the traditional leaders having photo sessions with Mr Governor “