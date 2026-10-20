Spain have strengthened their grip on top spot in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking, while Nigeria recorded the biggest loss in points following the latest international window.

The reigning world champions consolidated their position at the summit after securing a victory and a draw in two away matches against the United States, who remain second in the global rankings.

Spain have now extended their lead over the Americans to almost 80 points, while Germany retained third position after winning both of their home friendlies.

According to the latest ranking released by FIFA following 183 international matches, Nigeria recorded the biggest points decline, losing 83.54 points, although the statement did not specify the Super Falcons’ new position.

The ranking update covers matches played during the recent international windows, including qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and Olympic qualifying fixtures.

While Nigeria suffered a significant points setback, Malawi emerged as the biggest climbers, soaring 49 places to 104th after gaining a record 158.44 points.

The Scorchers’ remarkable rise followed their run to the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, historic qualification for the 2027 Women’s World Cup and impressive results in Olympic qualifying matches.

Cameroon, the new African champions, also improved their standing, climbing nine places to 62nd. Tanzania rose 11 places to 111th, while Burkina Faso moved up nine places to 109th.

Elsewhere, Denmark returned to the top 10 for the first time since August 2010 after recording a victory and a draw away to Canada.

The Danes climbed two places to 10th, while the Netherlands dropped one place to 11th. North Korea also fell one place to 12th.

Canada retained ninth position despite the results against Denmark, while Spain, the United States and Germany continued to occupy the top three places.

Slovenia also reached a historic milestone, rising two places to 36th, their highest position in the ranking.

However, the latest update was less favourable for some African teams. Egypt suffered the biggest fall, dropping 14 places to 113th after losing all three of their group matches at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Zimbabwe fell nine places to 136th, while the Democratic Republic of Congo dropped eight places to 114th.

Algeria and Morocco played the most matches during the period under review, with 10 games each.

The latest ranking comes as preparations intensify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, with several countries having already secured qualification for the tournament.

FIFA said the next edition of the Women’s World Ranking would be published on 7 December 2026.