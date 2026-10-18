African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate for the 2027 election, Omoyele Sowore, has challenged World Trade Organisation Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to identify those allegedly responsible for a $2.4 billion oil subsidy fraud and provide evidence linking its discovery to her mother’s kidnapping.

In a statement, Sowore questioned the former finance minister’s account that her mother was abducted in retaliation for her efforts to expose the alleged subsidy fraud.

He demanded the names of implicated companies and individuals, audit findings, investigation reports and prosecution records relating to the alleged fraud.

“The central question remains: who stole the alleged $2.4 billion? Where are the audit findings? Who were the implicated companies and individuals? What became of the investigations?” he asked.

Sowore said Okonjo-Iweala had repeatedly linked the abduction to her anti-corruption efforts while serving as Nigeria’s finance minister, including in her book, Fighting Corruption Is Dangerous.

He argued that the account required verifiable evidence establishing both the alleged fraud and its connection to the kidnapping.

“And, most importantly, what verifiable evidence establishes a direct connection between the alleged oil subsidy fraud and her mother’s kidnapping?” he asked.

Sowore also alleged that Okonjo-Iweala used the book to attack critics who challenged her economic policies and questioned her record in office.

According to him, the book did not provide evidence identifying those responsible for the alleged fraud or explaining what happened to the money.

The AAC candidate further claimed that police evidence implicated palace guards, relatives and domestic workers in the abduction of Okonjo-Iweala’s mother.

He referred to police investigations, prosecution records and judicial findings, although his statement did not identify specific cases or reproduce the documents.

Addressing his reliance on an institution he has frequently criticised, Sowore said he was unaware of any public challenge by Okonjo-Iweala to the police account or any demand by her for a fresh, independent investigation.

He maintained that accounts of the kidnapping should be examined against available evidence.

Sowore also criticised Bloomberg Television journalist Francine Lacqua over her handling of Okonjo-Iweala’s account, arguing that she should have subjected it to greater scrutiny.

He insisted that identifying the alleged subsidy fraud perpetrators, accounting for the money and establishing any connection to the abduction remained questions requiring answers.