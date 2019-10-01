Nigeria @59: ‘Let’s Boost Our Gains To Eliminate Deficiencies’

Every nation has its positive and negative sides, Nigeria is not an exception in any challenge it might be confronting, says Princess Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator, African Union Development Agency- New Partnership for Africa’s Development/ African Peer Review Mechanism, AUDA-NEPAD/APRM Nigeria.

Akobundu gave the reminder in her goodwill message to the nation on the 59th Independence Anniversary.

According to a statement signed by the Media assistant to the AUDA-NEPAD/APRM boss Abolade Ogundimu, she said as the nation marks her 59th Independence Anniversary, let us focus more on what we are getting right in order to confront what we need to do better.

“The nation may not have got to where it aught to be, but obviously, it is on a serious move to get there.

Despite the economic downturns that have been confronting Nigerians and Nigeria state for some time, there are still causes to be proud of our nation and ourselves as a people.

“Aside various efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to fix the economy and restore peace within the country, it has been a shining example for good governance in the sub region,” she said.

She added that “in the last four years,critical infrastructures that use to receive paltry portion of national budget had started receiving better attention.

“Roads are getting fixed, standard rail gauges are rigorously coming up in Nigeria.

Federal Government is on the verge of finding lasting solution to plethora of problems in the power sector for economic growth,” she said.

The National Coordinator commended President Buhari for leadership steps taken.

“This year, the President approved transformation of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) to African Union Development Agency (AUDA) for more effective functioning delivery on its new mandates.

“Similarly, our nation has positioned herself for advantages that will come with continental economic corridor as President Muhammadu Buhari signed African Continental Free Trade Areas (AfCFTA) agreement in July, at the AU extraordinary summit held in Niamey, Republic of Niger.

Under the incumbent government,Nigeria started Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP) which makes over 9 million public school pupils to be assured of nourishing meal each school day all to the commitment of this administration.

That has not been achieved by accident but deliberate plans. Already, governments of sister nations are already engaging Nigeria on how to domesticate such noble programme in their various countries. This is in line with Malabo declaration on Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), a frame work of AUDA-NEPAD,” she said.

Also, Akobundu hinted on the success of an event organised by AUDA-NEPAD recently.

” In the past, International organisations and financial bodies had been urging African leaders to stem Illicit Financial Flows but Nigerian Government reversed the campaign at a high-level delegates session on side-line of 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), telling the host countries of Africa originated IFFs to reconsider their roles in the unwholesome act against other nations”.

She also reiterated that Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, centre more on things that stymied standard development of nations.

“But with collective faith in government policies and resolute against all forms of corruption, Nigeria will surely attain the goals.

“African Union has fixed deadline of year 2020 to silence the guns within the continent while year 2063 has been earmarked for collective and individual development of African nations but Corruption in different forms makes that appear impossible,” she said.

She prayed for renewed peace and unity in the nation.

Akobundu concluded thus: Corruption leads to insurgency, embezzlement of funds, ethnicity, stealing, robbery, banditry,kidnapping and other related vices.

“Nigeria will definitely surpass excellence of her past while taking a lead in the global comity of developed nations if the entire citizenry reflect on the consequence of corruption and eschew it in every guise”.

It will be recalled that AUDA-NEPAD/APRM and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Nigeria on Thursday, jointly organised a high-level side-line event at the 74th UNGA titled: Promotion of International Cooperation to Combat Illicit Financial Flows and Strengthen Good Practices on Assets Recovery and return to Sustainable Development’.

The event was attended by invited Heads of governments, Representatives of UN and European Union.