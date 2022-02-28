Africa Prudential Plc has proposed a final dividend of N1 billion to its shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The company’s audited results for 2021 released on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited revealed that the final dividend amounts to 50 kobo per share as against 70 per share paid in 2020.

The gross earnings of the firm grew by 0.37 per cent to N3.521 billion in 2021 from N3.508 billion reported in 2020, while operating expenses stood at N1.578 billion higher than N1.561 billion in 2020.Meanwhile, profit after tax decreased by 2.14 per cent from N1.446 billion in 2020 to N1.415 billion in 2021, while earnings per share of Africa Prudential for the period under review stood at 71 kobo as against 72 kobo in 2020. Total assets of the Company also stood at N15.764 billion compared to N17.729 billion in 2020.The company in its ‘Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Report’ said: “being a leading Registrar firm with the goal of advancing our diversification into digital technology and in full recognition of the importance of integrating sustainability principles to business strategy, we are committed to sustainable business development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of the future generations to meet their own needs.

“We do not fail to consider the impacts of our activities on our environment and ensure transparency about the risks and opportunities they face.

“We highly believe that the success of our company is linked with the sustenance and conservation of the communities we operate in, therefore we continue to work with our stakeholders to ensure that they understand and comply with relevant environmental protection laws and guidelines.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa Prudential added that, “in 2021, we continued in our usage of the EDMMS portal for crediting our shareholders’ dividend; the shareholders through the USSD code, enjoyed the service of checking their outstanding dividends, shareholding balance, bank mandates, among others from the comfort of their homes, workplaces or leisure, as this has helped to increase human comfort.”

ADVERTISEMENT