BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Angry mob on Tuesday set two suspected hoodlums ablaze in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The incident took place in Asas, Molete and Oke Ado areas of the city.

One of the hoodlums was later handed over to the Police while the cause of the mob action was being investigated.

It was gathered that the suspect who was rescued by the Amotekun Corp, is currently receiving treatment at the Police Clinic, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police condemned the recurrence of jungle justice being meted to suspected criminals in the state, saying the heinous act sends a wrong and dangerous signal.

According to him, two persons were set ablaze by angry mob both at ASAS Molete and Oke Ado areas of Ibadan, while one other was rescued by the Amotekun team, handed to the Police and treated at the Police Clinic Eleyele.

He said investigation had commenced into the matter to ascertain the immediate and remote cause of the action of the angry mob.

“Notwithstanding, the act of jungle justice is condemned in strong terms as this has become a recurring decimal in the state. When allowed to continue unabated, it will degenerate into what all and sundry will not be able to curb thereafter and many innocent lives will be terminated unjustly.

“Consequent upon this, the Commissioner of Police therefore warns those that are taking laws into their hands to stop forthwith before the long hands of the laws caught up with them”, he said.