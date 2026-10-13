Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has submitted multiple entries for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

The Grammy guru made the disclosure on its X page @thegrammyguru on Tuesday.

The entries include his album ‘Oriade’ and several songs in categories such as Album of the Year, Best Global Music Album, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best African Music Performance.

‘Oriade’, his sixth studio album, was entered for Album of the Year, Best Global Music Album, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Best Album.

Davido is making another attempt to win a Grammy after missing out this year, despite receiving nominations.

He has received a total of five Grammy nominations throughout his career (from 2024 to 2026), including nods for Timeless, “Unavailable,” “Sensational,” and “With You”.

Davido received a 2026 Grammy nomination in the Best African Music Performance category for his song “With You” (featuring Omah Lay). South African artiste Tyla got the award in the category.