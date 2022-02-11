Gunmen have invaded Boi, a community in Bogoro local government area of Bauchi State and abducted one Hajiya Khadijah Ardo, 40, and her baby.

The incident which occurred at midnight last Monday has caused panic among the residents of Boi and environs.

The victim’s husband, Malam Audu Ardo, told LEADERSHIP that the gunmen took advantage of his absence from home and whisked his wife and baby to an unknown destination. He said he was with his cows at a nearby village when the gunmen struck.

A resident of Boi, Mr Joel Tuta said since the incident, they have been living in constant fear of the unknown.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are living in fear since this incident took place. The gunmen came by mid-night and took away Khadija and her baby,” he said.

A statement by the personnel of the Joint Task Force in Boi revealed that Hajiya Khadijah was kidnapped with her baby on 7th February 2022 at midnight.

The statement added that the security agents are doing everything possible to rescue the woman and her baby from her abductors in good health.

The statement reads: “At about 1200 hours, villagers reported to our office the kidnapped case involving one Kadijah Audu Ardo by heavily armed gunmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We quickly mobilised our personnel and moved to the community.

“We are doing everything possible to secure the life of the woman and her baby.”