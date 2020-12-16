By Michael Oche, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed shock and deep sadness over the sudden death of Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, publisher of the LEADERSHIP Newspapers.

NLC in a statement by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba in a tribute to the late publisher said, “Sam Nda-Isaiah was our friend and we owe him a special tribute.”

He stated further, “Accordingly, we at the Nigeria Labour Congress would like to send our condolences to his family, Newspapers Proprietors Association, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, the government and people of Niger State, Nupe Foundation, and the Emirate Council of which Nda-Isaiah was a title holder.

“Sam Nda-Isaiah was a courageous writer with a nose for business. But not even this affected his views on national issues which he often expressed unequivocally.

“Although an unpretentious party man, Nda-Isaiah often kept the publications in his stable from partisan frays. He has passed away when his services were most needed. We will miss him. We pray for the repose of his soul.”