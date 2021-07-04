Nollywood actress, Queen Blessing Ebigieson rolled the carpet recently, celebrating her 41st birthday, twenty-one years sojourn in the movie industry and released a book.

The gig which held at Etal Hotel in Lagos, attracted distinguished guests, colleagues and friends of the elegant producer, even as Fuji singer, Saheed Osupa serenaded guests on the bandstand.

The celebrant and founder of QBE foundation who was looking regal in her different attires, documented her life lessons in a book titled, ‘I Did It My Way’- Surviving the past, present and looking forward to the future.

Speaking to SCOOPS, the native of Okpeila in Edo State said celebrating her milestones was a way of showing appreciation to God almighty who has been there for her through thick and thin.

“It’s been a lot of ups and downs, a lot of challenges. I mean there was a time I sold tomatoes to help myself to school which I mentioned in my book. Not giving up gas brought me this far and I want to encourage people not to give up. There’s no easy way anywhere, you just have to keep pushing, you will get there one day.

“I’ve done well over 80 movies and a lot of soap operas like a super story, This Life, Girls Next Door, Romantic Touch, Romantic Attraction just to name a few. In the last eleven years, I have produced about 12 of my films,” says the mother of one.

Some of those that grace the occasion include Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, represented by Oba Adedire Solomon, Onifegunwa of Ifegunwa ife; former Lagos gubernatorial candidate, Mr Olujimi Agbaje OON; Brigadier General MLD Saraso, Lt Col TJ Abdallah, Prophet St Daniel Ololade , President of Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Madam Peace Anyiam Osigwe, Mr Zik Zulu Okafor, Fidelis Duker and wife, Temitope Duker; Tana Adelana, Bakky Adeoye, Bisola Badmus, Arinze Okonkwo and the book reviewer of the day, Mr Ralph Nwadike among others.