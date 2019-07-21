Others
KCCN Celebrates 29 K-Pop Academy Graduands In Style
It was the gathering of dance enthusiasts and Korean Pop lovers at the Fountain Hall, Rockview Royale Wuse II , Abuja on July 18, 2019 when 29 youths who took part in K-Pop Dance Academy from June 10- July 18 2019 were graduated in an electric ceremony with a bubbling atmosphere.
The event hosted by the Korean Cultural Center, of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Abuja was mind blowing and one of its kind.
Two award winning Korean pop dancers Park Yong Hyun (T. Dragon) and Kang Ji Won (T. Eli) were the dance instructors that groomed the students on K-Pop dance.
The beginners dance team were the ones who came on stage to perform and they delivered as expected while the intermediate class followed and were the bomb.
According to the Director, Korean Cultural Center of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nigeria, he explained that the two K-Pop dance instructors were invited from Korea to teach Nigerian K-Pop lovers the scintillating dance steps.
“Korean Cultural Centre invited two K-Pop dance instructors from Korea who took the dance Academy classes from Mondays to Thursdays every week for 6 weeks. The registration and participation in the dance Academy were completely free. The K-Pop instructors also held a 2-day dance training session at the Creative Arts Department of the University of Lagos,” he explained.
The students appreciated the teachers who made time out to impact on them the new dance steps urging them to come to Nigeria again to impact more new dance steps.
There were 9 students from the beginners and 20 from the intermediate classes making them 29 who took part in the Academy. The perfect attendance awards went to 2 Beginners and 12 intermediate students.
The best performing students awards (Awards of Excellence) went to Bavoshia Silas-Bossan (Beginners),Rosemary Onunkwo (Beginners), Aneni Cordelia Ivie (Intermediate) and Joseph Uhiene (intermediate).
Others went home with certificates and gift packs.
The programme is all geared towards promoting cultural exchange between the Republic of South Korea and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
