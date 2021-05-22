The people of Lafiagi Emirate in Edu local government area of Kwara State have applauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s efforts in the development of the local government area within the past two years.

The Taliban of Lafiagi, Arch. Salihu Sulaiman, gave the commendation when a delegation from the emirate visited the governor in his office in Ilorin yesterday.

“We sincerely commend you on behalf of the Emir of Lafiagi, Alhaji Sa’adu Kawu Haliru, who has mandated us to be here to thank you. For the last 20 months or so, a lot (of developmental projects) have come to us in Lafiagi emirate. We have seen unprecedented development. We have observed your keenness to the development of Edu local government areas in particular and Kwara North in general.

“We observed within the first few months into your tenure that you made so many visits to Lafiagi, and elsewhere, and we can see many projects in our community. We particularly want to mention the construction of the Lafiagi Township road, ongoing comprehensive renovation of Lafiagi General Hospital, renovation and provision of additional infrastructure for GSS Lafiagi, rehabilitation works at Egwa Bridge in Lafiagi, ongoing rehabilitation of Lafiagi Water Works and the accreditation and reaccreditation of all the courses being offered at the Kwara State College of Education (Technical) Lafiagi,” Suleiman said.

Responding, Governor AbdulRazaq commended the delegation for the visit and expressing the appreciation of the government’s efforts in the area, promising to look into their requests regarding the College of Education and access to potable water.

The governor said all-round development of the state remained a top priority of his administration.

“The issue of water problem you talked about was like that all over the state when we came in. No water work was working. It was a sad situation. Staff of the water corporation were on strike. You will recall that past military and civilian administrations invested heavily in water while several projects were abandoned and government concentrated on boreholes. We have fixed many water works. But we are taking stock of a certain number of more water works that will be fixed and then we will fix the issue of reticulation.

“When we started with Ilorin, our problem was that nearly all the pipes were bad. We had to replace most of them. Before we came in we heard that they spent N6bn on reticulation. We couldn’t find anything. In fact, it was only in the budget we saw the money. The files have disappeared. It was only recently that we got a letter from one contractor that they were owing him money from that N6bn. That’s the only evidence we have. The whole file is gone,” AbdulRazaq added.