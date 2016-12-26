Kaduna: 7 Killed In Fresh Attack

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen defied the curfew imposed on Jema’a local government area (LGA) and attacked Goska community, killing about seven persons.

Goska is about 5km from Kafanchan, Jema’a LGA of Kaduna State.

The state governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, who condemned the attack, described it as inhumane and the handiwork of the forces of darkness.

It was gathered that the attackers invaded the village at about 7pm on Saturday evening as villagers were preparing for the Christmas eve service and carried out the attack which lasted till yesterday.

Though there was heavy police presence after the attack yesterday, residents who escaped said that while the invasion was taking place, no police help came until the attackers left.

The corpse of female residents, including the 14-year-old daughter of former chairman of Jema’a LGA, Barr Gideon Morik, was deposited at the Kafanchan General Hospital mortuary.

It was also gathered that two more women were killed by the assailants in the village, which belongs to Kaninkon people.

Houses were also burnt down by the assailants, leaving many residents with injuries.

LEADERSHIP gathered that five luxury buses loaded with soldiers were deployed to the troubled area after the incident.