Like A House Of Cards

I never really gave Atiku a chance to unseat Buhari. Don’t get me wrong, Atiku is a fine politician, matter of fact, I think he is the nation’s most consummate politician since the coming of the fourth republic. Atiku’s problem has been that of timing, he had his chance in 2003 but he chickened out. By 2007, the odds had been stacked against him. In 2011, he fared no better against President Jonathan’s ‘Fresh Air’ mantra, and by 2015, he would joust with a Muhammadu Buhari, who knocked him out of the 2014 APC presidential primaries, the latter eventually going ahead to win the 2015 elections, upstaging an incumbent and changing the political landscape of the nation.

Now, if timing is Atiku’s biggest albatross, then his fleeting political ideology is another roadblock. Atiku’s inconsistency as a politician puts a dent on his fine politicking. Okay, agreed; his exodus to the then Action Congress in 2007 was as a result of the roadblocks and persecutions he suffered in President Obasanjo’ s hands. However, his sudden return to the PDP in 2010, and then ‘ajoro’ back to the APC in 2014 before another ‘jarajoro’ in 2018 was tasteless and portrayed Atiku as a desperate politician for power.

Lastly, Atiku has, since 2007, decked himself in the uninspiring toga of brazen corruption. Atiku claims to be innocent but the facts raised against him while he was in the driving seat of the nation’s privatisation programme speaks volumes, forcing two statesmen in President Obasanjo and Nasir el Rufai to dedicate volumes of their books to him. Baba Obasanjo was to later do a shameful recant for the sake of wanting Buhari out of power, but try as he may, Atiku still reeks of corruption, forcing a foreign newspaper to tag him as an established thief.

To me, the shellacking Atiku received at the hands of President Buhari in the 2019 presidential elections was ineluctable; a sin qua non given the choice Nigerians were presented with. Rather than accept defeat, Atiku chose to go into the tribunal citing several incomprehensible and a double dutch about defeating Buhari on INEC’s server. The petition itself was rather sickening and has since the inception of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, started collapsing like a pack of cards. I will tell you why:

Atiku and his team of stragglers had boasted that “Atiku was coming,” whenever I see such mantra, I am at first addled as to where he is coming to and from where? But then I heave a sigh when I remember that Atiku has four wives and probably a coterie of girlfriends and concubines, but that should be none of my business here.

Atiku’s legal team had earlier boasted that they would shock Nigerians with mind blowing facts culled from an array of witnesses. They made so much din about their access to an unknown server, where the election results had been transmitted to. Nigerians ever ready for some fireworks and gratifying drama, anticipated much but sadly were let down by the PDP.

Atiku’s case, rather than convince many, has rather left a number of Nigerians who were much gullible in a state of bewilderment. First of all, a number of his witnesses have sought to contradict themselves and each other, many of them admitting that they had just seen their depositions for the first time in court. Atiku’s witnesses are a clear example of Amaka Igwe’s ‘Fuji House of Commotion,’ they are rather comedic and should serve as an inspiration to a playwright’s idea.

Their so-called star witness, Osita Chidoka, after hemming and hawing on social media about the so-called server, went before the tribunal to say that he had only heard about the server from other persons, and that he had neither seen it nor does he have any proof that such exists! It wasn’t just a back peddling; it drained the morale of a number of Atiku’s supporters who took to social media platforms to berate the failing strategy on the reliance of the server.

To cap it all, Atiku presented an ICT witness from Kenya, one David Ayu Nganjo Njoga, who like Chidoka, claimed that he had no access to any server; instead his access was to a website: “https://www.factsdontlieng.com/ owned by an INEC official, who provided the election result figures.

When he was asked to name the said INEC official, the witness said: “My lord, the INEC official is anonymous and I do not know him.” The howler then came when the same Ngoja announced to the tribunal that the site was created on the March 12, 2019, two whole weeks after the elections had been concluded!

Atiku and the PDP has since closed their case, calling up a miserly 62 witnesses, mostly low-level polling booth officials as against the originally chalked up number of 400 – which was supposed to include Microsoft and IBM experts. One friend even said he thought Bill Gates would also testify at the tribunal, a joke obviously but given the way the Atiku and the PDP had bragged about the case, one would have surely turned them into a butt of jokes.

I am no judge but quote me, Atiku’s case is like a house of cards; a gimcrack attempt to sneak into the presidency, by hook or by crook. It will not work, and every reasonable person in Nigeria, apart from Atiku and his lawyers, appear to know this.