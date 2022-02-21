The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and the lawmaker representing Eti-Osa constituency II Hon Gbolahan Yishawu at the weekend advocated for earnest policy direction ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The duo who spoke to newsmen at the Lagos State 17th Executive, Legislative Parley stressed that adequate preparations were needed to make the elections successful.

At the parley with the theme: ”Mobilising Citizens as a Social Capital Towards 2023 General Elections,” the lawmakers emphasized the need for collaboration between the two arms of government for seamless governance.

Obasa said there should be adequate voter education to avoid voter apathy, violence and cases of void votes during the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the fact that Nigeria is preparing for the 2023 elections means that democracy has become entrenched in the country.

On his part, Yishawu said, “The purpose of the parley is not just bonding between legislature and executive, it is more about sharing ideas on how to better the lots of the people. Most of the policies and direction in Lagos today are being propelled from this kind of interaction. So it (parley) is very important to governance and I’m happy it has been sustained. I give kudos to the people who started it and the people that have sustained it.”

Speaking on the 2023 presidential election, Yishawu stated, “For me and I know a lot of people believe that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only candidate to beat come 2023. This is somebody that has distinguished himself, his records and pedigree speak for him.

“But in politics you don’t just sit back and say I know who I am. This is a leader that is able to see the unseen and foresee the unknown. So we need those qualities to be able to take us from where we are today and take us to where we ought to be.”

ADVERTISEMENT