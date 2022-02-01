Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has commenced the process of consultation with stakeholders across Nigeria on his plan to contest the nation’s 2023 presidential election under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He announced yesterday that he will begin consultations across the country before declaring his intentions public by the end of February 2022.

If he eventually declares to run for the office of the president in 2023, Tambuwal would join the growing lists of would-be successors to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing party supporters at a stakeholders’ meeting in Sokoto Tambuwal said, “now that the coast is clear for aspirants devoid of zoning to contest for the PDP Presidential ticket, I am ready to begin consultations to declare my intention for the presidency.

“I have journeyed through this route before. It is a familiar terrain and, I am ready to offer myself because, I am best suited for the job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to becoming Governor of Sokoto state in 2015, Tambuwal who is a former Speaker of the House of Representatives was a three-term federal lawmaker. He contested for the PDP presidential ticket in 2018 but lost at the October primaries to former Vice President Aatiku Abubakar.

Earlier, the Sokoto State chapter of the PDP endorsed the aspiration of Tambuwal to be the next president of the country.

Rising from the meeting at the party secretariat in Sokoto, a former deputy governor of the State, Barrister Mukhtar Shagari, called on Governor Tambuwal to declare his interest in the presidency.

Shagari, who is also a former minister of Water resources and a major stakeholder in the affairs of the party in the state said it is time for him to come out and rescued Nigeria from mis-governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured the governor that his supporters in the state are ready to extend it’s consultations to every part of the country.

Also, Senator Danbaba Danbuwa who represents Sokoto South senatorial district, said there is no better time for Tambuwal’s presidency than now.

He said most of his colleagues in the National Assembly, especially those elected on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), have been calling on him to prevail on Tambuwal to declare for president.

He revealed that most of the Senators irrespective of their political differences promised to support the governor in becoming the next elected president come 2023.

In his remarks, a former minister of power, Engineer Bello Suleiman, said Governor Tambuwal is the most qualified candidate for the next president of the country.

He said, when we talk of experience in governance, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who is also rumour to be another aspirant from the PDP, has no experience compared to the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other speakers at the stakeholders meeting includes a party leader in the state, Alhaji Umaru Kwabo, Commissioner for Social Welfare, Professor Aishat Maidawaki, Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Honourable Bashir Gorau, the chairman of the party in the state, Honourable Bello Goronyo, among others.