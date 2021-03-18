ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Kwara State government on Thursday directed the Principals, teachers and all staff of the 10 grant-aided secondary schools embroiled in hijab controversy to report for duty Friday unfailingly.

The marching order was issued through a statement signed by the Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission, Mall. Bello Tahueed Abubakar.

Abubakar explained that the teachers’ resumption become necessary in order to prepare the final year students for their external examinations.

He said any staff that failed to report on their duty posts would face the full wrath of the law as government will not condone any act of insurburdination .

The chairman warned all stakeholders against taken law into their hands, stressing that peace meeting continues between the government and the stakeholders.

He explained that the government regretted the inconveniences the shutdown of the schools might have caused the students, saying that the action was taken in the interest of peace.

He also appealed to parents and members of the public to remain calm as the government “is on the top of the situation since its meeting with stakeholders is still on going.”