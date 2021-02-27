By Dickson Agbo

Dubai based artist, Joel Onoriode Akpojivi aka DADDY K has informed us that he is working on an African artists market place app.

He revealed that the app will be a place where African artists can register for free and after their details and email address is verified they can upload and sell their art works worldwide.

He said that though the app is currently in the research and data collection stages, he is hoping they will begin beta testing before the 3rd quarter of 2021.

“You know we have a lot of unique artists in Nigeria and around Africa, but most of them don’t know how to exhibit their works or how to make money from their craft” he said.

He continued that art and artists are extremely underrated in Nigeria and around Africa, so this app will be a community style platform that will make it easier for any registered user to showcase and sell their works globally.

He said he is working with a group of Nigerian app developers to bring the app to life at a very cheap rate to ensure the app is designed and built by Africans for Africans.

He said the plan is to make it easy and free for people to subscribe or sign up when it’s listed in the IOS & Google play store.

“It will be free without any in app purchases or hidden charges”. He said that registration on the app will be free of charge but there will be a 10% commission on any purchase or sale made via the app.

DADDY K formally known as Akpojivi Joel Onoriode is a painter and artist born on the 19th of April 1989 in Delta State, Nigeria. He is a philanthropist, founder and CEO of Fishing Glance Limited.

He is also the managing director of Porsh and Glance General Trading, a general goods and supply company with offices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Abuja, Nigeria.