By Our Correspondents

The remains of the late chairman and founder of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, will be committed to mother earth on Monday December 28, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from the family signed by Mr Abraham Nda-Isaiah yesterday noted that service of songs in honour of the late media mogul is slated for Sunday 27th December 2020 at the International Conference Centre.

“The family has commenced all the necessary arrangements to give him a befitting burial and he will be laid to rest on Monday 28th December in Abuja,” the statement said.

Nda-Isiah, who was a pharmacist, entrepreneur, media mogul and astute politician passed on to the great beyond on Friday, December 11 after a brief illness at the age of 58.

His last major outing was on Thursday, December 10, when he inaugurated the Board of Economists of NATIONAL ECONOMY Media Limited, a subsidiary of the LEADERSHIP Group.

Nda-Isaiah was born in Minna, capital of Niger State on May 1, 1962. He attended the UNA Elementary School before switching over to the Christ Church School, Kaduna in 1968 to complete his primary school education.

He attended the Federal Government College, Kaduna, from 1974 to 1979. From there, he furthered his educational pursuit with admission to the Obafemi Awolowo University where he studied pharmacy.

President Muhammadu Buhari including former presidents, elder statesmen and other prominent Nigerians have paid glowing tributes to the late publisher, extoling his virtues, particularly his enormous contributions to the Nigerian media, world and national development.

Nigerian Media Has Lost A Giant – US

The United States of America in Nigeria yesterday described the demise of the late Sam Nda-Isaiah as a loss of a giant to the Nigerian media industry.

This is contained in a condolence letter dated December 15, 2020, and signed by the acting public affairs counselor to the US Embassy in Nigeria, Madison Conoley.

In the letter addressed to the group managing director of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Muazu Elazeh, the US government said, “It was just last month that our new Press Attaché and press team paid a courtesy call on Mr. Isaiah and your entire editorial board, sharing thoughts about collaboration potential and exchanging about the recent U.S. elections.

“We know that the Nigerian media environment has suddenly lost a giant. The US government sympathise with Nda-Isaiah’s family, friends, and indeed the entire LEADERSHIP family, who are “surely affected by this tragic loss.”

He Was A Man of Great Vision, Ideas – Gov Ishaku

For his part, the governor of Taraba State, Arc Darius Ishaku, described the death of the late media mogul as a personal loss of a man with great vision and ideas.

He expressed the sympathy of the government and people of Taraba State to the family and staff of LEADERSHIP Group.

Governor Ishaku, in a condolence letter he personally signed, dated December 15, 2020, stated that the late media entrepreneur was his personal friend.

He said, “He and I enjoyed many memorable years of social interaction in Kaduna where we both grew up. In our adult life, we still maintained contacts, as regularly as our professional callings and vocations permitted. He was a good man with a wide network of friends.

“His death at the ripe age of 58 is particularly saddening to me. I

have indeed lost a friend and brother. But I’m consoled by his very impactful life, the fact that he achieved so much in his adopted career of journalism where he played the role of teacher, mentor and

employer of labour”.

Death Has Robbed Us Of A Consummate Newsman – Gov Sule

On his part, Nasarawa State governor, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, expressed shock over the demise of the late chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying death has robbed the country of a consummate newsman.

In a letter to the management of LEADERSHIP Group, the governor said, “This death is a great loss that has robbed us of a consummate news man whose patriotism and love for a better Nigeria is not in doubt.

“His incisive and poignant contributions to national discourse will be greatly missed. He was resolute, a man of conviction and a dependable ally.

“I, on behalf of the government and people of Nasarawa State condole with the family members of the deceased, the staff and management of the LEADERSHIP Group as well as friends and associates of the late

Nda-Isaiah”.

His Exit A Huge Loss – Babangida Aliyu

Chairman, Nigeria Former Governors’ Forum and immediate past governor of Niger State, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, described the passage of the late Sam Nda-Isaiah as a monumental loss to Nigeria and the newspaper industry in the country.

He, however, prayed that the LEADERSHIP newspaper titles find strength in the absence of its founder to keep its steam.

Dr Aliyu grieved over the sudden demise of the publisher, who he described as one of Nigeria’s finest columnists, a prolific writer

and a serious-minded politician.

In a statement of condolence issued on his behalf by his media aide in

Minna, the former governor said the exit of Nda-Isaiah has left a huge gulf that would not be replaced.

The former governor registered his condolence to the immediate family members of the deceased publisher, staffers of the LEADERSHIP Newspapers stable, the Nigerian newspaper industry, the newspaper proprietors’ fraternity, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), friends and associates of the deceased.

The former governor who is the Talban Minna, and former chairman, Northern States Governors’ Forum prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased even as he prayed for God’s enabling grace on the family of the deceased.

He Was A Detribalised Media Professional – Jaiz Bank

In the same vein, the management of Jaiz Bank Plc described the Late Nda-Isaiah as a detriblised media professional.

In a condolence letter signed by the deputy managing director, Mahe Mahmud Abubakar, the Bank said the late publisher will be remembered for his voice towards the progress and development of Nigeria.

He Was A Courageous Journalist, Businessman, Politician – Hassan Bello

The executive secretary and chief executive officer of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, described the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group as a courageous journalist, businessman and politician whose death has left an indelible mark in the history of Nigeria.

Bello, who stated this in a condolence letter he sent on behalf of the Board, management and staff of NSC, noted that the LEADERSHIP brand built by the late business mogul will remain strong long after

his passing away.

“He has bequeathed an enduring legacy on Nigeria by his establishment

of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Broup.

“Shippers’ Council is proud to have been a partner to LEADERSHIP Newspaper and will continue to count on its support,” he stated.

We’re Comforted By His Good Life, Achievements – AMCON

Also, the management of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) said despite the pain of the demise of Mr. Nda-Isaiah, Nigerians will be consoled by his exemplary good life and achievements.

Consoling the family and management of the LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group, the agency said, “Painful as it is, we are however comforted by the good life and achievements of Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, who since he established the newspaper, worked hard to position The LEADERSHIP Newspaper to an enviable height as one of the leading newspapers in the country.

“Today, it is difficult to write about the print media industry in Nigeria without giving Leadership Newspaper titles prime attention because the paper dictates the pace of news reportage and dominate print media journalism with accurate and balance reportage.

“We are therefore saddened by the fact that the media industry has again lost a man who held public interest with integrity, a legacy we hope Leadership Newspaper will maintain long after his passage,” AMCON added.

Press Council, South East Youth Mourn

Similarly, the Nigerian Press Council (NPC) has joined the league of individuals and corporate entities that have continued to commiserate

with the family, management and staff of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group over the death of the media mogul.

The Council in a condolence letter to the media organisation said, “We at the Council indeed share in this moment of your grief.”

“We are deeply touched by the loss of a man who brought his vast experience to bear on journalism practice in Nigeria. He was not only

a reputed pharmacist, but also a resourceful media entrepreneur and a renowned columnist.

“The media shall, for a long time, feel the huge vacuum created by the passage of this prolific writer who until his demise was the patron of the International Press Institute (IPI) and an ex-official of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN)”.

Similarly, the Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has also expressed shock over the sudden demise Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah.

The president-general of the coalition, Goodluck Ibem, said at 58, one would think life was just about to begin for the media entrepreneur.

“The death of our great pharmacist-turned newspaper columnist, politician, mentor, entrepreneur and publisher is a great loss to the nation,” Ibem said.

Describing the Late Nda-Isaiah as an epitome of meekness, uprightness and humility, the leaders of the apex youth organisation in the South-East geopolitical zone said, he will be greatly missed by many.

“Indeed his demise is painful, the country has lost another detribalised, focused and patriotic Nigerian whose contributions to the development and growth of the country will be greatly missed,” he added.

He challenged the management of the LEADERSHIP Group to do all within its powers to sustain the standard set by the Kakakin Nupe, adding that anything below this will diminish all he laboured to achieve.

“We pray that God in his infinite mercy will grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable lost and grant the soul of the consummate media icon eternal rest,” he said.

Sam Contributed Immensely To Journalism Profession – Arabi

The acting director-general, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Mr. Ibrahim Arabi, said the late Nda-Isaiah contributed immensely to the journalism profession especially the print media.

Arabi, who expressed sadness and shock over the sudden death of the founder of LEADERSHIP Group last Friday, extended his sympathy and condolences of the management and staff of the Bureau to the family and the entire board and staff of the media group.

He described Nda-Isaiah as a patriot, bridge-builder and trusted associate of all and sundry irrespective of religion and tribe.