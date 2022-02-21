Wife of Lagos State governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has decried lack of attention for the boy child in the country, saying it is high time people paid closer attention to issues affecting the boy-child.

The governor’s wife, who spoke at an inaugural three-day residential workshop for about 160 boys selected from secondary schools, special correctional centres, and orphanage homes across the state, stressed the need to pay closer attention to the issues affecting the boy-child.

The workshop, with the theme: “The 21st Century Boy Child: Creating a Vision for Transformation,” is an essential component of the novel Boy Child Initiative of the Office of the Lagos First Lady designed to bring issues affecting boys to the front burner and proffer workable solutions.

She said the objectives of the initiative are to raise awareness on the rights and welfare of the boy child, promote educational opportunities to male children, especially the indigent, facilitate the rehabilitation of the vulnerable boy child through referrals, and build a new generation of transformed male children who will contribute positively to the society.

“The idea is that we want to catch our boys young and make them be part of the solutions and not add to the challenges confronting our nation.

“Also, by the nature and perception of the Boy Child as being strong and resilient, it has been observed that society tends to pay little or no attention to issues affecting male children.

“There is a lot happening out there. We have children committing suicide; we have youths involved in all sorts of social vices and so on. This is why we have decided to put issues of the boy child on the front burner with this initiative,” the First Lady said.

As part of the workshop, participants were taken on a tour of the Lagos State Agricultural Training Institute, Araga in Epe to stimulate their interest in farming and agricultural value chains which are critical to guarantee food security, while they thereafter proceeded to the Lagos State Model College, Badore, Ajah for the residential training which was facilitated by seasoned subject-matter experts.

