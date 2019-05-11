Third Phase Ex-Agitators Fault Sponsored Protests For Removal Of PAP, NDDC Bosses

Scores of ex-agitators from the Nine States of the Niger Delta under the aegis of the First Phase ex-Militant leaders yesterday faulted the rising incidence of sponsored protest against the duo of the Acting Mananging Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Professor Nelson Brambaifa and the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Professor Charles Dokubo by some youths from the region.

According to the First Phase former Agitators, though the genuine indigenes and beneficiaries of the intervention plan of the PAP and NDDC have the right to query performance, the incessant parochial and sponsored protests from some few ex-militants leaders is vexatious and will be resisted.

The angered ex-agitators however call on President Muhammad Buhari to dismiss the anti-PAP and Anti-NDDC protests as a wicked act and vendetta by some few political sponsors, PMB should retain Professor Charlse Dokubo as Presidential Amnesty Boss and confirm Professor Nelson Branbaifa as substantive Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Addressing newsmen in Yenagoa, the spokesperson of the group, Chief Kalaiti Jephthah, said as ex-militants and principal beneficiaries of the amnesty program, Prof Dokubo has brought his experience to bear in the running of the amnesty office.

He stressed that within the short period he has held swayed, the PAP has witnessed unprecedented transformation.

He said: “We stand to support Prof Charles Dokubo in his venture to provide excellence to the PAP and very ready to resist any professional protests borne out of frivolities, bigotry, hostilities, and political differences.

Within the short span of his service of one year and one month, we have enjoyed unprecedented transformation, payments of stipends to ex-agitators have been regular, bursaries to students and school fees are released unhindered.

“The appointment of Prof Braimbaifa, as acting Mananging Director of the NDDC is a welcome development and well deserved, he has done his bit in the Niger Delta as a revered personality in the struggle and he has demonstrated his readiness to serve and we can attest to the visible renaissance after a long period of stalemate.

“There is no gain saying that the PAP and the NDDC have come to stay and it is important to highlight the fact that criticisms and protests are bound to trail them which are the children of hostilities, grudge, bitterness, envy and the evil of pull him down syndrome.”

The ex-militants leaders also condemn the incessant robbery, kidnapping and other violence crime along the East-West road, calling for urgent intervention.

He said the warlords will not hesitate to take over the road and safe guard their people from the hoodlums if the federal and state government fail in their duties to protect life and properties.