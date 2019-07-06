Fidelity Bank To Organise SMEs Funding Connect

Fidelity Bank Plc is collaborating with fund providers within and outside the country to organise a day funding connect for Small, Medium Scale (SMEs) enterprises across three cities in Nigeria in other to provide them with access to funding.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the executive director for Lagos and Southwest, Fidelity Bank, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe stated that SMEs are the engine of any growing economy and Fidelity bank as an SME-friendly bank dimmed it fit to do something to assist them contribute to 80 percent of the workforce in Nigeria.

She said: “The biggest problem of SMEs in the country is funding before other factors like poor infrastructures, multiple taxation, poor capacity, and skills to do what they are supposed to do. Fidelity Bank has over the years provided funding,” she said.

She explained that the bank decided to organise an SME funding connect to allow SMEs have access to fund providers such as the venture capitals, angel investors and others who will provide them with longer, cheaper and more stable funds that they can get in the country.

This fair is going to be very big as it is going to involve venture capital firms and all the private equity firms both within and outside the country.

Divisional head, Managed SMEs, Fidelity Bank, Osaigbovo Omorogbe said the event seeks to deepen the conversation around funding for SMEs among all of the other issues that SMEs face in the market such as issues around policy inconsistency, issues around the fact that a man who is running that small business does not have all of the know-how and back from the structure point of view to run that business sustainably as possible.

Fidelity Bank SMEs Connect Series will be anchored by PWC, a professional audit and consulting firm. The event is planned to hold in major commercial and policy centres in the country featuring 60 founders, 60 fund providers and 3,000 participant’s starting from Lagos on August 7, Port Harcourt in the last quarter of this year and Kano in the first quarter of next year.