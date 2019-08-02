Sudan’s Military, Opposition Move Closer In Transition Talks

Opposition leaders said, yesterday, that they had resolved major sticking points in talks with Sudan’s military rulers, bringing them closer to a deal on forming a new transitional government after the ousting of long-time leader, Omar al-Bashir.

The reported progress came three days after talks were thrown into question following the killing of six people, at least four of whom were children, at a rally as they protested over bread and fuel shortages.

Sudan has been gripped by months of political turmoil and street protests that climaxed in the army overthrowing Bashir in April. Opposition groups kept up their demonstrations, demanding the army hand over to civilians.

Despite signing a deal in July, which secured a three-year transition period and a joint sovereign council with a rotating leadership, talks over the wording of a constitutional declaration on the changes have stumbled.

“The agreement is really now just around the corner,” Satea al-Hajj, a leader in the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition of opposition groups, said in a press conference in Khartoum, yesterday. Negotiations were set to restart later, yesterday, the spokesman for the military council said.

The opposition had demanded that members of the sovereign council should not be granted blanket immunity from prosecution for past crimes, but FFC leaders said, yesterday, that they had agreed that they could be granted only ‘procedural immunity’ – meaning top officials could be tried with the permission of two-thirds of the legislative council.

The opposition leaders said both sides also agreed to another key point, reaffirming that the parties included in the FFC would have 67 per cent of the legislative council, while the rest would be granted to other opposition and political groups.