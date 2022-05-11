High-flying American model Joseph Water recently shared his thoughts on romance in American society.

According to the Nigerian-born model, “Dating in America is difficult as it’s a cesspool of people with divergent needs.”

Said he: “Most Americans have social media platforms and participate in online dating and hookup websites where both parties are just up for casual sex and flings. Hence, the American dating culture has been greatly bastardized for people with a long-term mentality.”

Continuing, he avowed: “In America, dating is a game of confidence. I’ve noticed that over time it’s not usually about being the most intelligent or beautiful, but the most confident. Americans often feel as though they need to act boldly to make a favourable impression on their counterparts, which I guess, is a good thing.”

Water, 28, who has walked the runway of New York Fashion Week further shared his thoughts on interracial relationships saying: “I find interracial relationships quite interesting because it is the union of people with different cultures, backgrounds, and experiences, and it breeds a lot of learning and adventure. All that matters is the willingness of both partners to make it work despite their differences.”

Dating in America, he avowed, requires truth.

“Your truth always matters because you’ll find someone who aligns with you,” he said, “you have to be open to meeting someone, you have to be sociable and personable.”

He also advised people to also, be open to joining dating sites. “It’s okay to publicly acknowledge that you want to be loved,” he said.

The model (real name Babalola Otitoju Joseph) who has worked with many brands including Walkfashionshow, John Casablanca, Bndhouse, Afrimma, Krave and Slay magazines, avowed that it’s not yet time for him to rest on his oars. “My biggest fear in life is not fulfilling my purpose, that is why I work relentlessly to actualize my goals,” he declared.