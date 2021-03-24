BY ABAH ADAH, Abuja

Surveyor-General of the Federation (SGoF) Adeniran Taiwo has said that his office is being repositioned towards increasing Nigeria’s internally generated revenue (IGR) as well as providing the needed geospatial inputs as part of support system to relevant authorities in order to resolve other social and environmental challenges.

Taiwo, according to a statement signed by the head of press and public relations, OSGoF, Abu Michael, stated this during an interview with Fortissimo Communication Limited for a documentary being packaged by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing for further public awareness creation.

He disclosed that OSGoF was already into partnership arrangements that would enable credible private companies provide a good number of continuously operating reference stations (CORS) that would be installed across the country.

A CORS is a kind of satellite that allows streaming of geospatial data and other useful signals.

He said Nigeria requires over 200 of the CORS, adding that the office decided on the partnership with competent companies to help provide the required number to lessen the huge financial burden the project may bear on the federal government’s coffers.

“At present, there are only 24 of the CORS in the country,” he noted.

He also disclosed that the high-powered Data Centre being developed by OSGoF would soon be commissioned.

According to him, the data centre would enable consumers easily access various geospatial data from anywhere in the country after payment of certain subscription, thereby boosting the IGR of the office.