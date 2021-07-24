Barcelona will take on Juventus at the Camp Nou in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Aug. 8 in what could see a potential match-up between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barca are struggling to make room for Messi to be registered in time for the start of the season due to financial restrictions.

However, Messi is expected to sign a new five-year deal at Camp Nou with his contract having expired last month.

Ronaldo’s future at Juventus is also up in the air with the forward set to become a free agent next summer, and that his representatives are gauging interest from some of Europe’s top clubs.

The possible Messi and Ronaldo showdown will not be the only attraction on the day as Barca Women will feature at the Gamper for the first time ever.

Barca won a historic Treble last season including thrashing Chelsea in the Champions League final and will face Juventus just hours before Ronald Koeman’s men take on the Bianconeri.

Ronaldo won’t be short of suitors after winning the Euro 2020 Golden Boot this summer after scoring five goals and setting up one more in the competition.

Meanwhile, Messi is fresh off winning the Copa America with Argentina after beating hosts Brazil in the final at the Maracana.

The 34-year-old claimed his first major international title for his country and was named Player of the Tournament.

The two superstars have won 11 Ballon d’Or trophies between them and faced each other last season during the Champions League group stage.

Ronaldo, who missed his team’s 2-0 defeat at home to Barca on Oct. 20 due to a positive COVID-19 test, scored twice from the penalty spot as Juventus won 3-0 at Camp Nou on Dec. 12.

The event will mark the return of football fans to Camp Nou, with a predicted attendance of 19,869, as the club is only permitted to have a maximum 20% capacity due to the pandemic.

