I Stumbled Into Journalism – Ajibade

Alhaji Tajudeen Ajibade is a veteran journalist, retired but not tired. At 72, he still reads without medicated glasses. In this interview with ISAIAH BENJAMIN and RAHILA ABDULLAHI, he shares his life experiences.

You are referred to in more than one name. Why this?

I have many names and there are reasons for all the names I have, but in the media I am known as Tajudeen Ajibade. My full name is Tajudeen Ajibade Tijjani. But when in the New Nigerian Newspapers of those days precisely in 1972, two names were what we used as our by-line. Three names were not acceptable. My father’s name was Tijjani Muhammadu Bashiru. Unfortunately, for me I became Tajudeen because of where my father grew up. My father was a Nupe man from Bida in Niger State and he was from the royal home of the last Emir of Bida, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashiru, who was deposed by the white men and killed somewhere on Ogidi hill in Lokoja.

Before he (the emir) was killed, my father was sent to Bashorun Ogunmola’s house in Ibadan at a tender age to go and learn the rudiments on how to become the next king because the Emir thought he was going to die a natural death. Nobody thought there was going to be any war which could lead to the overrun of the Bida Empire. Instead of the Nupes at that time to move to the north, they were moving to the south because there was a good relationship between the Yoruba and the Nupe. It will interest you to know that at that time there was no Nupe man or woman who did not speak one or two words of the Yoruba language. My father was a very small boy in the palace of Bashorun Ogunmola who was the Balogun of Ibadan land at that time. My father got to Ibadan because his elder sister was married to Ogunmola. Their father was killed at Ogidi hill in the present Kogi State with many of his Ekir, family including my his younger brother Yarimachi Turi. That was how my father grew up in Yoruba land. While he was growing, it was very difficult for them to address him by his name Tijani, so Ogunmola named him Ajibade which means someone who grew up to see the crown. He took the name to school which was Mapo Middle School where he left in standard one because the white headmaster flogged him. When he ran home crying to his sister, she was angry and felt a prince should not be caned. Hence, she stopped him from going to school. So if you go to Ibadan today just say you are going to Ajibade Standard One House, we are at the centre where all political rallies are held, even the one Mr. President just held was within a stone throw to my father’s house.

How many are you in your family?

We are three in my father’s house and today I have just one younger brother who is alive and he is by name Magaji Muhammadu. He is at the palace of the Etsu Nupe in Bida. My family’s house in Bida is facing the palace. We have it in history that the abandoned palace in the centre of Bida belongs to my ancestors. My father married from a rich home, the Ndajika House, Malam Ndajika was a very successful merchant in Ibadan land in the 40s, 50s and 60s. He was my mother’s father and also the father of Mohammed Haruna, the present National INEC Commissioner. So it means Mohammed Haruna is my first cousin, because my mother and Mohammed Haruna’s father are of same father and mother. He was a merchant in Mokola in Ibadan which is an area dominated by the Nupes. My father’s family lives in Mokola who are called the Bagudu Muhammadu Bida, where you have Senator Isa Muhammadu, the Muhammadu was my grandfather’s name, but there was a crisis which my father said was because of the royalty. One of them was the first councillor of works in the old Ibadan Municipal Council. My father’s relation and the Ndajikas house where he married my mother from was just a stroll away in Mokola. I could remember there was a primary school in front of the Ndajikas shop and the Race Course and behind it was where you have the second infantry division of the Nigerian Army. The Bagudu Bida was among the first set of people to drive a car then in Ibadan as they were a rich family. That is my fathers family. My name was not actually Tajudeen, I was named Murtala at birth, but because of the area I was born, my father changed it to Tajudeen. But some of my maternal uncles still call me Murtala. I knew my father was a prince when every morning the local singers would come to our house to play drums and blow ‘algaita’ a local trumpet.

Another story that actually made me believe that we were Nupes happened was when I was getting married. As I was prepared to go to my wife’s place Abraka for the marriage, we have the Lanihuns who are very rich merchants behind our house, I did not know they were all Nupe because in their own case, some of them were having tribal marks. So when they called one of their sisters to go with us to my wife’s house, she refused and when I asked why, she said my father had refused to be part of the Nupes which you were. That was when I remembered while I was a small boy, whenever they held their yearly family festival, in which they were about 200 in number I joined them. There was a song they played where the lyrics referred to my father saying ‘you that is not celebrating with your own family, did you see our family? ‘ I never knew it was my father they were abusing because I was very young to understand that. Out of curiosity I asked my father one day how he spoke Nupe language and what was the sign that we were Nupes, so he showed me my Nupe tribal mark in my stomach.

When were you born?

Records available to me from my parents was that I was born on Sunday 1st June, 1947 at exactly 1:00 am and I did not know how my mother knew it was 1:00am, My mother’s name was Goggo, which is why I call my first daughter Goggo too though I named her Zainab. She is now married in Abuja with four kids. Because of my upbringing, I never bothered where one comes from as I grew up to have the nationalism in me. It was not until I started working in government that I realised that one state was more important than the other and then mediocrity came in. At that time we became worried. Even with my name as it is, I decided not change where I came from though it could have been easier for me to have said I came from Kwara State. However, I did not want to tell a lie because I do not know what the future holds and I do not know what my children will one day go to my village to do. If I had claimed Kwara and they go there to do something and get disappointed, I may not be alive to help them out. So I stick to my Niger State despite that some of my documents carry Ibadan where I was born as my town even though my people and those who know me keep contacting me. Some years back I decided to go to Bida under the guise of searching for stories, but my aim was to meet my younger brother Magaji. On reaching the palace I met him and asked him some questions about our family but he said I should go back to Ibadan to find answers to my questions. I earlier told you we were three from our parents, and today myself and Magaji are the only ones left. I had a sister Princess Idiyat and Haira both of them died some years ago, Idia was married in Kotoko Barack, Kaduna and had children.

Your education?

At the age of 10, my father told me we had a relation somewhere in Zaria. He was Malam Yusuf. There was one Mr Raji Alaga who was always coming to the north with train. I jumped into the train at the age of 10 when I was in Primary 5 and came to the North precisely Kano.

While I was growing, I completed my primary six at an Islamic primary school at Odoye, Ibadan. The school was directly opposite Nigerian Tribune office which was where I picked interest to become a journalist. At that tender age, I would go to where they dumped some badly printed newspapers and read them. In 1956 I was part of those who lined up to meet the Queen of England because Ibadan Central where my father lived was the first place where you had the first Television and the Radio Station in West Africa which was brought by the Obafemi Awolowo Government. That area has people that have gone to school from first, second and third generation. I wanted going to school too, so I started on my own by buying literature books such as Macbeth, Shakespeare, Chaucer and so many more and started reading.

Then I enrolled myself in some evening classes. I later left the evening school because I could not meet up with the payment. I was later taken to a secondary school in Ibadan where white men were among the teachers. I wrote WAEC in 1967 during the civil war. The result was not very encouraging. So I left Ibadan and came to Kaduna but I later decided to go to Lagos where I stayed at Number 12, Old Yaba Road, Ebute Meta with my step-mother and brother. I made some friends who were working with the Ports Authority as labourers. Chief Oriade Wellington was the owner of the company. Because he always saw me dressed well as I was always on my jeans and T- shirt, he employed me to be part of the ship maintenance team. That was how I followed the first ship called Oriel to Liverpool. In the course of that I started getting fear due to the kind of things I saw at sea. In fact I thought if I should die in the process, my family would not know. But with the help of God, I still managed. I came back even though we spent about nine months there; my passion about school was what compelled me to come back to Nigeria. I decided to settle in 1972.

The first teachers that exposed me to the western education were Mr. Olanipekun and Mrs Obisesan who were my primary school teachers and were so much interested in me. Before all this I had to attend an Arabic school having come from a Muslim family. We were almajiris with a difference because we did not go begging. The man that taught me how to read the Qur’an was Malam Musa who died 40 years ago. When a road was to be constructed in the front of his house, his body was exhumed and it was found in the white cloth which was used to bury him. Malam Mosadiolorun (meaning I take cover with God) was over seven feet tall. All my certificates read, “he was popular among his classmates”. I was also a student unionist because I was elected as student union government at the University of Jos.

Which institutions did you attend after secondary school?

I attended the Nigeria Institute of Journalism, Lagos which was at Breadfruit Street before they moved to Ogba in Ikeja, I also attended the University of Jos where I graduated in Mass Communication. I also attended several seminars such as the ones organised by the BBC and VOA.

When did you start work precisely?

I started work in New Nigerian Newspaper in July 1972 when Malam Adamu Ciroma was the Managing Director and Malam Mamman Daura was the editor. The man who actually encouraged me to do well in journalism was the father of the Chairman of Leadership Newspaper, Mr. Clement Isaiah, with Messers Razak Aremu, Francis Talabianu, Chief Mike Pearce all of blessed memories. Whenever he saw me coming to New Nigeria, he would ask me to go to the courts to get stories. At that time I was just a lineage reporter. I was not employed but I was making more money than the staff of NNN because I had the encouragement that whatever story I bring was published and most reporters were scared of reporting court stories. I was in New Nigeria Newspaper as a lineage reporter for three years. In 1976, I was practising in the library in NNN when a very tall man approached me and asked if I was Tajudeen Ajibade, I replied him with a yes. Then he introduced himself to me as the editor of the Nigerian Standard Jos during the Benue -Plateau government. I was the first state editor of the Standard in the old Sokoto State. I also worked in the Punch, Daily Sketch but came back to New Nigeria Newspapers when Sunday New Nigeria came on board in 1981 as a pioneer staff.

Was becoming a journalist accidental or by choice?

I became a journalist by accident because while seeking admission to the university, my intention was to read Law or Political Science. I developed interest in journalism when I started picking newspapers in the dustbins to read even though I read a lot because I am in love with books.

I could recall when in the early 70s one medical doctor, Olusola Oni, saw me at the tribunal at the University of Ibadan following the late Gani Fawehinmi asking him questions during the Professor Lambo, Mrs Apampa controversy which led to the killing of a student from the Department of Agriculture, Kunle Adepeju. He called me and asked why I didn’t go for journalism. This also encouraged me the more. And since I love reading books, the interest to go in to the profession went deep. Luckily for me I came across the newspapers of 1914 to 1920 as I was wandering in some areas in Ibadan when I met Dr Omololu Olunloyo who later became the governor of Oyo State, Chief Olunloyo who asked me to pursue education. Many of the Ibadan politicians of those days including late Adegoke Adelabu, Chief Mojeed Agbaje and Mr Popoola Akere referred to my father as their uncle because he was also a politician. My father was called the black European of Mapo. He was a close associate of Alhaji Adegoke Adelabu of the ‘penkelemesi’ fame. Alhaji Adelabu died on 25 March 1958 and that was the day I was introduced to him. My father could have been a victim too but something saved him.

When did you retire from active journalism?

I retired as Acting bureau chief Abuja in 1994. In fact, I was made to retire.

How will you compare life then and now?

I was earning N25 when I was recognised as a lineage reporter on retainer in New Nigerian Newspapers. When I got paid, I would go to a store called Esquire then to buy my new shirt and jean trouser. With that little amount of money, I was able to buy a brand Honda Benly machine. I started earning either N12 or N25, (I cannot remember the amount,) when I joined Nigerian Standard with Joseph Angulu as State Editor in Kaduna the then North Central State capital.

How did you unwind when you were young?

My first hobby is reading which I do till date. Again it was fantastic then. After the office work, we would cross to the old press centre and remained there until night. Nobody bothered. The only thing was that when you were in the newsroom in the NNN then, you dare not come back to office at 10:00 am because Malam Mamman Daura and Alhaji Adamu Ciroma were always by the gate to ask if you had a story and if you didn’t, you must go back to get a story. They were always expecting me, late Abubakar Abdulmalik Mani, Alhaji Muazu and Alhaji Thopson Chatta. Once we brought our stories, then we had no problem, we could go and have fun. Once they knew you drank beer, they would tell you to your face that you did not have a future in this house NNN. But one funny thing was that the elders in the newsroom wrote excellently well when they had time to relax. Even in writing sports news, Baba Clement Isaiah was a fantastic national sports editor. The likes of Stephen Bamgbele, Yakubu Ali, Ali Aminu Mohammed, Mangojigi and so on. All the aforementioned brought us up regardless of our religion or tribe. What was needed in that newsroom was our stories. They never discriminated against anyone of us.

What challenges did you face while growing up as a person and on the job?

I had many challenges. I did not have the education I intend to have earlier. If I had gone to school the way I started my primary education earlier, I would have been among the second batch of the youth corps members in 1973. The challenges I had been facing after retirement had just been solved, since the Federal government had decided to pay me my monthly pension as when due even though it is not much. As it is, we are waiting for arrears to be given to us when the economic becomes buoyant.

What will you consider as your regrets in life?

What I regretted in this life was not graduating at the time I had in mind. I would have been a good politician. I have met those who matter in the politics of Nigeria at that time through my father. I met the likes of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Dr. M. I. Okpara then premier of eastern Nigeria, Adelabu Adegoke, Augustus Adisa Akinloye, Majid Agbaje, and so many more. My father was a strong and fearless politician. That being strong was what killed my father in July 29, 1984 when some boys attacked him over a large span of land left for him by Bashorun Ogunmola. The report that got to me at the time of his death was that Ibadan stood still on hearing the news of his death.

As a young man while growing up did you listen to music?

Oh yes, I am a local musician. I listen to local music in all languages. I listen to musicians such as Dan Kwairo, Shata, Fatima Lolo, Yusuf Olatunji etc. After learning how Europe under developed Africa, I hated listening to their music. I listen to my local musicians. I was a chain smoker but also loved beautiful women.

When did you get married and what endeared you to her?

I got married on 29 December 1981. My wife was a beauty pageant in Kaduna Polytechnic, and she is still a damsel up till today. Her beauty was such that I had problems, in fact a minister then who wanted her went to NNN that I should be sacked but because I did not do anything and you know those in the newsroom then were very neutral, they did not listen to him.

How did you meet her?

I met my wife on transit while I was going to Kano. She was with a friend when I offered them lift. I went to where I dropped them in Kano to see her even though she kept running away from me then. She later started being free around me due to my persistence and luckily she gave me her mother’s address. I wrote a letter to her one day using her mother’s address not knowing she ran away to come to school in Kaduna. On getting the letter, her mother came to Kaduna to meet me but I was in Makka, hence, we could not meet. Rosemary’s mother told her that once I returned, she would marry her off to me. As God would have it, my relations met her parents and prepared for the wedding. That was when I knew my wife came from a big family as they directed us to go to their soil in Abraka and do the marriage. All went well because we did not encounter any problem. I remember I had 504 car then.

By the way, many things had changed in this profession called journalism. There are certain people who are committed to doing the job, while some only come in to make money out of it. We have appealed to the national body to stop enrolling people who have no newsroom background into IIJ.

What are your hobbies?

I read all sorts of book, play a lot of table tennis and in the days of old, I trekked a lot because even at my age now I can still trek from here to Kawo. I read and write and I have never used glasses.